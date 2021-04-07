Realogy Once Again Claims Top Ranking in T3 Sixty 2021 Enterprise 20 Report

MADISON, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, continues to lead the annual T3 Sixty 2021 Enterprise 20 Report as the number one real estate enterprise by sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count for the 2020 calendar year.

Part of the annual Real Estate Almanac publication, the report ranks real estate's top 20 enterprise and franchise brands that shape the residential real estate brokerage industry. In addition to sweeping all enterprise categories, all six of Realogy's residential real estate brands – including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – were ranked among the report's top franchise brands lists.

"In a truly dynamic year, our affiliated agents, franchise owners, and brokerage leaders stayed dedicated to meeting the needs of their clients while helping to accelerate our strategic progress," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "The results in the T3 Sixty Enterprise 20 Report speak for themselves: Realogy is operating from a position of strength, delivering results, and leading into the future."

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.