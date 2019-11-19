Realogy Once Again Honored For Female Representation On Board Of Directors

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, was recently honored for significant women's representation on its Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) and the Women's Forum of New York—organizations dedicated to women's leadership and accelerating gender balance on corporate boards. Realogy was recognized for having at least 30 percent of its board seats held by women, exceeding the national average of approximately 20 percent female-held board seats at S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies.

EWNJ's "A Seat at the Table" Honor Roll highlights New Jersey based public companies meeting the 30 percent threshold, while the Women's Forum of New York list of "Corporate Champions" salutes S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 companies who meet the same standard. Both recognitions are biennial and Realogy has been honored each of the last three times.

"We're proud to be among the companies that recognize the importance of gender balance on corporate boards, but we don't stop there," said Sunita Holzer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Realogy. "We have been quite successful placing women in leadership roles, with 50% of our executive team—roles reporting to our CEO—and 71 percent of our overall employee base composed of women. This is important in the real estate industry, where nearly 70 percent of agents are female according to the National Association of Realtors and studies show the primary homebuying decisionmakers are women."

"Congratulations to the corporations listed on our Honor Roll for leading the way in making corporate leadership more inclusive. This year, a record 30 companies made our list—nearly twice as many as four years ago. And while we clearly have a lot more work to do, this news shows that our efforts are having an impact," said Barbara Kauffman, President of EWNJ and EVP & COO of Newark Regional Business Partnership. "It demonstrates that more companies recognize the tremendous value of women's leadership and are taking active steps to ensure that women have equal access to opportunities for ascension."

The Women's Forum of New York highlighted similar progress, honoring 323 companies this year compared with 201 companies in 2017 and just 114 companies in 2015. "These progressive companies and their leaders are leading the way to gender parity in the boardroom by 2025," said Janice Reals Ellig, CEO of Ellig Group and Co-Chair of the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions, a related event celebrating companies meeting the 30 percent standard.

