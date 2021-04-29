Realogy Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MADISON, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Realogy delivered a very powerful first quarter. We generated a record $162 million in Operating EBITDA, grew closed transaction volume by 44% year over year, continued to expand market share, and improved our balance sheet to its best position ever," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Our strategic actions are enabling Realogy affiliated agents and franchise owners to better capitalize on the dynamic housing market as we continue to move fast, innovate, and invest for future growth."

"We are off to a phenomenal start to 2021, delivering the strongest first quarter top and bottom line results in Realogy's history," said Charlotte Simonelli, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. "We delivered strong operational and financial execution, and we continued to drive cost efficiencies and reduced net leverage as we demonstrate continued success."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Generated revenue of $1.5 billion , an increase of 32% or $379 million year-over-year.

, an increase of 32% or year-over-year. Reported Net income of $33 million and basic earnings per share of $0.28 , an increase of $495 million vs. prior year or $4.31 per share.

and basic earnings per share of , an increase of vs. prior year or per share. Generated Operating EBITDA of $162 million , an increase of $130 million year-over-year (See Table 5).

, an increase of year-over-year (See Table 5). Title and mortgage continued to contribute meaningfully to our business results, generating approximately $61 million in first quarter Operating EBITDA (See Table 5).

in first quarter Operating EBITDA (See Table 5). Combined closed transaction volume increased 44% year-over-year in the first quarter driving market share gains for the third consecutive quarter. Transaction volume growth was significantly above the National Association of Realtors' reported 28% year-over-year market volume growth.

Strengthened the balance sheet with the lowest ever Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 3.1x and Senior Secured Leverage Ratio of 0.64x ( See Tables 8a and 8b ).

8a and ). Strong cost management with $80 million in permanent cost savings expected in 2021.

in permanent cost savings expected in 2021. Reported Free Cash Flow of negative $67 million , an improvement of $88 million from the corresponding quarter last year, with the first quarter being a seasonal use quarter for the business (See Table 7).

, an improvement of from the corresponding quarter last year, with the first quarter being a seasonal use quarter for the business (See Table 7). Grew Brokerage agents 3% year-over-year and continued to maintain strong retention levels.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

The following table sets forth Realogy's financial highlights for the periods presented (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Change

% Change Revenue $ 1,547



$ 1,168



$ 379



32 % Operating EBITDA 1 162



32



130



406

Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy 33



(462)



495



107

Adjusted net income (loss) 2 40



(68)



108



159

Earnings (loss) per share 0.28



(4.03)



4.31



107

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share 2 0.35



(0.59)



0.94



159

Free Cash Flow 3 (67)



(155)



88



57

Net cash used in operating activities $ (37)



$ (82)



$ 45



55 %















Select Key Drivers













Realogy Franchise Group 4 5













Closed homesale sides 244,698



203,188







20 % Average homesale price $ 394,000



$ 322,465







22 % Realogy Brokerage Group 5













Closed homesale sides 74,993



62,541







20 % Average homesale price $ 608,960



$ 533,813







14 % Realogy Title Group













Purchase title and closing units 33,828



28,724







18 % Refinance title and closing units 20,467



8,899







130 %

_______________

Footnotes: 1 See Table 5. Operating EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets. 2 See Table 1a. Adjusted Net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments and the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding. 3 See Table 7. Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, net interest expense, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. 4 Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group. 5 The Company's combined homesale transaction volume growth (transaction sides multiplied by average sale price) increased 44% compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $404 million*. Total corporate debt, including the short-term portion, net of cash and cash equivalents (net corporate debt), totaled $2.9 billion at March 31, 2021. The Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio was 3.1x at March 31, 2021 (see Table 8b).

On April 28, 2021, the Company used cash on hand to pay down $150 million of the Term Loan B Facility.

A consolidated balance sheet is included as Table 2 of this press release.

______________

* excludes restricted cash

Investor Conference Call

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "potential" and "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

The following include some, but not all, of the factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in the U.S. residential real estate markets, either regionally or nationally, which could include, but are not limited to: continued negative pressure on the share of commission income realized by real estate brokerages as a result of shifts in favor of affiliated independent sales agents or due to other market factors, meaningful decreases in the average broker commission rate, continued or accelerated declines in inventory, increases in mortgage rates, and other factors that impact homesale transaction volume, including a reduction in housing affordability, a decline or lack of improvement in the number of homesales, stagnant or declining home prices, and changes in consumer preferences, including weakening in the consumer trends that have benefited us since the second half of 2020; adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in macroeconomic conditions (such as business, economic or political conditions) on a global, domestic or local basis, which could include, but are not limited to intensifying or continued economic contraction in the U.S. economy, including the impact of recessions, slow economic growth, or a deterioration in other economic factors (including potential consumer, business or governmental defaults or delinquencies due to the COVID-19 crisis or otherwise) and fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies, particularly those that may result in unfavorable changes to the interest rate environment; adverse impacts from the COVID-19 crisis, including amplification of risks to our business and worsening economic consequences of the crisis or the reinstatement of significant limitations on normal business operations; our ability to execute our business strategy and achieve growth, including our efforts to: recruit and retain productive independent sales agents, attract and retain franchisees or renew existing franchise agreements without reducing contractual royalty rates or increasing the amount and prevalence of sales incentives, alleviate or control the erosion of our share of the commission income generated by homesale transactions or compete for real estate services business, compete against non-traditional competitors, including but not limited to, iBuying business models and virtual brokerages, in particular those competitors with access to significant third-party capital that may prioritize market share over profitability, develop or procure products, services and technology that supports our strategic initiatives, realize the expected benefits from our mortgage origination joint venture or from other existing or future strategic partnerships, achieve or maintain a beneficial cost structure or savings and other benefits from our cost-saving initiatives, generate a meaningful number of high-quality leads for independent sales agents and franchisees, complete or integrate acquisitions and joint ventures into our existing operations, or to complete or effectively manage divestitures or other corporate transactions; our geographic and high-end market concentration; the operating results of affiliated franchisees; continued consolidation among our top 250 franchisees; difficulties in the business or changes in the licensing strategy of the owners of the two brands we do not own; the loss of our largest real estate benefit program client or multiple significant relocation clients; continued reductions in corporate relocations or relocation benefits; the failure of third-party vendors or partners to perform as expected or our failure to adequately monitor such third-parties; interruptions in information technology used to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness; increases in mortgage rates, tightened mortgage underwriting standards or reductions in refinancing activity; actions taken by listing aggregators to monetize their concentration and market power; industry structure changes (as a result of new laws, regulations or administrative policies, the rules of multiple listing services, or otherwise) that disrupt the functioning of the residential real estate market; adverse effects on our operations or liquidity due to our indebtedness, including with respect to: interest obligations and the negative covenant restrictions contained in our debt agreements, our ability to fund our operations, invest in our business or pursue growth opportunities, react to changes in the economy or our industry, or incur additional borrowings under our existing facilities, an event of default under our debt agreements, or our ability to refinance or repay our indebtedness or incur additional indebtedness; our failure or alleged failure to comply with laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations and any changes or stricter interpretations of any of the foregoing (whether through private litigation or governmental action), including but not limited to: (1) state or federal employment laws or regulations that would require reclassification of independent contractor sales agents to employee status, (2) privacy or data security laws and regulations, (3) the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act ("RESPA") or other federal or state consumer protection or similar laws, and (4) antitrust laws and regulations; cybersecurity incidents; impairment of our goodwill and other long-lived assets; and severe weather events or natural disasters, including increasing severity or frequency of such events due to climate change or otherwise, or other catastrophic events, including public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics. Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained in the Tables attached to this release. See Tables 1a, 8a and 9 for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 1a, 5, 6a, 6b, 7, 8a and 8b for reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP terms.

Table 1 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues





Gross commission income $ 1,154



$ 850

Service revenue 249



202

Franchise fees 105



71

Other 39



45

Net revenues 1,547



1,168

Expenses





Commission and other agent-related costs 885



630

Operating 384



368

Marketing 58



59

General and administrative 90



88

Restructuring costs, net 5



12

Impairments 1



477

Depreciation and amortization 51



45

Interest expense, net 38



101

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 17



—

Other income, net (2)



—

Total expenses 1,527



1,780

Income (loss) before income taxes, equity in earnings and noncontrolling interests 20



(612)

Income tax expense (benefit) 17



(141)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (31)



(9)

Net income (loss) 34



(462)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



$ (462)









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings shareholders: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28



$ (4.03)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28



$ (4.03)

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings outstanding: Basic 115.9



114.7

Diluted 118.4



114.7



Table 1a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data)

We present Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share because we believe these measures are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provide greater transparency into our operating results.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by us as net income (loss) before: (a) mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, whose fair value is subject to movements in LIBOR and the forward yield curve and therefore are subject to significant fluctuations; (b) former parent legacy items, which pertain to liabilities of the former parent for matters prior to mid-2006 and are non-operational in nature; (c) restructuring charges as a result of initiatives currently in progress; (d) impairments; (e) the (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt that results from refinancing and deleveraging debt initiatives and (f) the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are shown in the table below.

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding.

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



$ (462)

Addback:





Mark-to-market interest rate swap losses (13)



51

Restructuring costs, net 5



12

Impairments (a) 1



477

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 17



—

Adjustments for tax effect (b) (3)



(146)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 40



$ (68)









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:





Basic earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.28



$ (4.03)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.28



$ (4.03)









Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:





Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.35



$ (0.59)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.34



$ (0.59)









Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding:

Basic: 115.9



114.7

Diluted: 118.4



114.7



_______________

(a) Non-cash impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 primarily include:

a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group;

an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks; and

$30 million of impairment charges during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds. (b) Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the Company's blended state and federal statutory rate.

Table 2 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 404



$ 520

Restricted cash 5



3

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $13) 130



128

Relocation receivables 144



139

Other current assets 186



154

Total current assets 869



944

Property and equipment, net 308



317

Operating lease assets, net 460



450

Goodwill 2,909



2,910

Trademarks 685



685

Franchise agreements, net 1,071



1,088

Other intangibles, net 183



188

Other non-current assets 409



352

Total assets $ 6,894



$ 6,934

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 103



$ 128

Securitization obligations 100



106

Current portion of long-term debt 17



62

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 126



129

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 523



600

Total current liabilities 869



1,025

Long-term debt 3,190



3,145

Long-term operating lease liabilities 439



430

Deferred income taxes 292



276

Other non-current liabilities 307



291

Total liabilities 5,097



5,167

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Realogy Holdings preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Realogy Holdings common stock: $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized,

116,411,025 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 115,457,067 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 4,874



4,876

Accumulated deficit (3,022)



(3,055)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59)



(59)

Total stockholders' equity 1,794



1,763

Noncontrolling interests 3



4

Total equity 1,797



1,767

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,894



$ 6,934



Table 3





REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 34



$ (462)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 51



45

Deferred income taxes 15



(137)

Impairments 1



477

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 3



2

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 17



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (31)



(9)

Stock-based compensation 6



6

Mark-to-market adjustments on derivatives (13)



51

Other adjustments to net income (loss) (2)



—

Net change in assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions and dispositions:





Trade receivables (3)



(15)

Relocation receivables (4)



14

Other assets (14)



(26)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (117)



(23)

Dividends received from unconsolidated entities 31



1

Other, net (11)



(6)

Net cash used in operating activities (37)



(82)

Investing Activities





Property and equipment additions (23)



(29)

Proceeds from the sale of assets 2



—

Investment in unconsolidated entities (6)



(1)

Other, net (5)



(9)

Net cash used in investing activities (32)



(39)

Financing Activities





Net change in Revolving Credit Facility —



565

Payments for refinancing of Term Loan A Facility and Term Loan B Facility (905)



—

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes 905



—

Amortization payments on term loan facilities (3)



(7)

Net change in securitization obligations (7)



(43)

Debt issuance costs (8)



—

Cash paid for fees associated with early extinguishment of debt (11)



—

Taxes paid related to net share settlement for stock-based compensation (8)



(4)

Other, net (8)



(11)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (45)



500

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(1)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (114)



378

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 523



266

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 409



$ 644









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest payments (including securitization interest of $1 and $2 respectively) $ 14



$ 20

Income tax payments (refunds), net 2



(1)



Table 4a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2021 vs. 2020 KEY DRIVERS

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change Realogy Franchise Group (a)









Closed homesale sides 244,698



203,188



20 % Average homesale price $ 394,000



$ 322,465



22 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.47 %

2.47 %

— bps Net royalty per side $ 382



$ 316



21 % Realogy Brokerage Group









Closed homesale sides 74,993



62,541



20 % Average homesale price $ 608,960



$ 533,813



14 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.43 %

2.41 %

2 bps Gross commission income per side $ 15,393



$ 13,597



13 % Realogy Title Group









Purchase title and closing units 33,828



28,724



18 % Refinance title and closing units 20,467



8,899



130 % Average fee per closing unit $ 2,262



$ 2,269



— %

_______________

(a) Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group.

Table 4b



REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2020 KEY DRIVERS





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2020 Realogy Franchise Group (a)



















Closed homesale sides

203,188



238,085



336,737



312,335



1,090,345

Average homesale price

$ 322,465



$ 321,308



$ 367,095



$ 389,555



$ 355,214

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.47 %

2.49 %

2.48 %

2.46 %

2.48 % Net royalty per side

$ 316



$ 324



$ 367



$ 383



$ 353

Realogy Brokerage Group



















Closed homesale sides

62,541



71,375



101,890



97,930



333,736

Average homesale price

$ 533,813



$ 503,935



$ 563,513



$ 590,351



$ 553,081

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.41 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.43 % Gross commission income per side

$ 13,597



$ 12,863



$ 14,315



$ 14,725



$ 13,990

Realogy Title Group



















Purchase title and closing units

28,724



32,028



45,788



42,586



149,126

Refinance title and closing units

8,899



17,548



18,387



20,490



65,324

Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,269



$ 2,062



$ 2,239



$ 2,272



$ 2,213



_______________

(a) Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group.

Table 5

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (In millions) Set forth in the tables below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings to Operating EBITDA for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



$ (462)

Income tax expense (benefit) 17



(141)

Income (loss) before income taxes 50



(603)

Add: Depreciation and amortization 51



45

Interest expense, net 38



101

Restructuring costs, net (a) 5



12

Impairments (b) 1



477

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (c) 17



—

Operating EBITDA $ 162



$ 32



The following table reflects Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA margin by reportable segments:



Revenues (d)

$

Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA

$

Change

%

Change

Operating EBITDA

Margin

Change

2021

2020





2021

2020





2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group $ 254



$ 220



$ 34



15 %

$ 141



$ 96



$ 45



47 %

56 %

44 %

12

Realogy Brokerage Group 1,171



869



302



35



(5)



(51)



46



90



—



(6)



6

Realogy Title Group 201



137



64



47



61



12



49



408

30



9



21

Corporate and Other (79)



(58)



(21)



*



(35)



(25)



(10)



*











Total Company $ 1,547



$ 1,168



$ 379



32 %

$ 162



$ 32



$ 130



406 %

10 %

3 %

7





The following table reflects Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups' results before the intercompany royalties and

marketing fees, as well as on a combined basis to show the Operating EBITDA contribution of these business segments to the

overall Operating EBITDA of the Company:



Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA

$ Change

% Change

Operating EBITDA

Margin

Change

2021

2020





2021

2020





2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group (e) $ 175



$ 162



$ 13



8 %

$ 62



$ 38



$ 24



63 %

35 %

23 %

12

Realogy Brokerage Group (e) 1,171



869



302



35



74



7



67



957



6



1



5

Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups Combined $ 1,346



$ 1,031



$ 315



31 %

$ 136



$ 45



$ 91



202 %

10 %

4 %

6



_______________

* not meaningful. (a) Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include $2 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $2 million at Realogy Brokerage Group and $1 million at Corporate and Other. Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include $2 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $9 million at Realogy Brokerage Group and $1 million at Realogy Title Group. (b) Impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 relate to lease asset impairments. Non-cash impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include:

a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group;

an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks;

$30 million of impairment charges during the three months ended March 31, 2020 (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds; and

other asset impairments of $4 million primarily related to lease asset impairments. (c) Loss on the early extinguishment of debt is recorded in Corporate and Other. (d) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments, which consists of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $79 million and $58 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (e) The segment numbers noted above do not reflect the impact of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group to Realogy Franchise Group of $79 million and $58 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Table 6a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. SELECTED 2021 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Net revenues (a)

Realogy Franchise Group $ 254

Realogy Brokerage Group 1,171

Realogy Title Group 201

Corporate and Other (79)

Total Company $ 1,547





Operating EBITDA

Realogy Franchise Group $ 141

Realogy Brokerage Group (5)

Realogy Title Group 61

Corporate and Other (35)

Total Company $ 162





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

Total Company Operating EBITDA $ 162





Less: Depreciation and amortization 51

Interest expense, net 38

Income tax expense 17

Restructuring costs, net (b) 5

Impairments (c) 1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (d) 17

Net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



_______________

(a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Realogy Franchise Group include intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $79 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Such amounts are eliminated through Corporate and Other. (b) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:







Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Realogy Franchise Group $ 2

Realogy Brokerage Group 2

Corporate and Other 1

Total Company $ 5







(c) Impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 relate to lease asset impairments. (d) Loss on the early extinguishment of debt is recorded in Corporate and Other.

Table 6b REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. SELECTED 2020 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net revenues (a)

















Realogy Franchise Group $ 220



$ 227



$ 314



$ 298



$ 1,059

Realogy Brokerage Group 869



933



1,479



1,461



4,742

Realogy Title Group 137



160



213



226



736

Corporate and Other (58)



(65)



(97)



(96)



(316)

Total Company $ 1,168



$ 1,255



$ 1,909



$ 1,889



$ 6,221





















Operating EBITDA

















Realogy Franchise Group $ 96



$ 125



$ 200



$ 173



$ 594

Realogy Brokerage Group (51)



15



61



23



48

Realogy Title Group 12



61



95



58



226

Corporate and Other (25)



(26)



(43)



(48)



(142)

Total Company $ 32



$ 175



$ 313



$ 206



$ 726





















Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

















Total Company Operating EBITDA $ 32



$ 175



$ 313



$ 206



$ 726





















Less: Depreciation and amortization 45



46



43



52



186

Interest expense, net 101



59



48



38



246

Income tax (benefit) expense (141)



(5)



36



6



(104)

Restructuring costs, net (b) 12



18



17



20



67

Impairments (c) 477



63



70



72



682

Former parent legacy cost, net (d) —



—



1



—



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (d) —



8



—



—



8

Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (462)



$ (14)



$ 98



$ 18



$ (360)



_______________

(a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Realogy Franchise Group include intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $58 million, $65 million, $97 million and $96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Such amounts are eliminated through Corporate and Other. (b) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Realogy Franchise Group $ 2



$ 4



$ 4



$ 5



$ 15

Realogy Brokerage Group 9



12



11



5



37

Realogy Title Group 1



2



—



1



4

Corporate and Other —



—



2



9



11

Total Company $ 12



$ 18



$ 17



$ 20



$ 67







(c) Non-cash impairments include:

a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group and an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks during the three months ended March 31, 2020;

$30 million, $44 million and $59 million of reserves recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds which were included in Impairments in connection with the reclassification of Cartus Relocation Services as continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2020;

a goodwill impairment charge of $22 million related to Cartus Relocation Services and an impairment charge of $34 million related to Cartus Relocation Services' trademarks during the three months ended December 31, 2020; and

$4 million, $19 million, $11 million and $16 million of other impairment charges primarily related to lease asset impairments incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (d) Former parent legacy items and Loss on the early extinguishment of debt are recorded in Corporate and Other.

Table 6c REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Revenues

















Gross commission income $ 850



$ 919



$ 1,458



$ 1,442



$ 4,669

Service revenue 202



219



281



281



983

Franchise fees 71



85



133



130



419

Other 45



32



37



36



150

Net revenues 1,168



1,255



1,909



1,889



6,221

Expenses

















Commission and other agent-related costs 630



685



1,105



1,107



3,527

Operating 368



320



380



405



1,473

Marketing 59



41



55



60



215

General and administrative 88



69



108



147



412

Former parent legacy cost, net —



—



1



—



1

Restructuring costs, net 12



18



17



20



67

Impairments 477



63



70



72



682

Depreciation and amortization 45



46



43



52



186

Interest expense, net 101



59



48



38



246

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt —



8



—



—



8

Other expense, net —



—



—



(5)



(5)

Total expenses 1,780



1,309



1,827



1,896



6,812

(Loss) income before income taxes, equity in earnings

and noncontrolling interests (612)



(54)



82



(7)



(591)

Income tax (benefit) expense (141)



(5)



36



6



(104)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (9)



(36)



(53)



(33)



(131)

Net (loss) income (462)



(13)



99



20



(356)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(1)



(1)



(2)



(4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (462)



$ (14)



$ 98



$ 18



$ (360)





















(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Realogy Holdings shareholders:



Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (4.03)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.85



$ 0.16



$ (3.13)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (4.03)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.84



$ 0.15



$ (3.13)

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings outstanding:







Basic 114.7



115.4



115.4



115.5



115.2

Diluted 114.7



116.2



116.7



118.2



115.2



Table 7 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In millions) A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings to Free Cash Flow is set forth in the following table:







Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



$ (462)

Income tax expense (benefit), net of payments 15



(140)

Interest expense, net 38



101

Cash interest payments (14)



(20)

Depreciation and amortization 51



45

Capital expenditures (23)



(29)

Restructuring costs and former parent legacy items, net of payments (5)



(1)

Impairments 1



477

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 17



—

Working capital adjustments (169)



(97)

Relocation receivables (assets), net of securitization obligations (11)



(29)

Free Cash Flow $ (67)



$ (155)





A reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow is set forth in the following table:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (37)



$ (82)

Property and equipment additions (23)



(29)

Net change in securitization (7)



(43)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents —



(1)

Free Cash Flow $ (67)



$ (155)









Net cash used in investing activities $ (32)



$ (39)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (45)



$ 500



Table 8a

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - SENIOR SECURED LEVERAGE RATIO FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 (In millions) The senior secured leverage ratio is tested quarterly pursuant to the terms of the senior secured credit facilities*. For the trailing four-quarter period ended March 31, 2021, Realogy Group LLC was required to maintain a senior secured leverage ratio not to exceed 5.25 to 1.00. The senior secured leverage ratio is measured by dividing Realogy Group LLC's total senior secured net debt by the trailing four quarters EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. Total senior secured net debt does not include the 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes, our unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes, or the securitization obligations. EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, includes adjustments to Operating EBITDA for retention and disposition costs, non-cash charges and incremental securitization interest costs, as well as pro forma cost savings for restructuring initiatives, the pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives and the pro forma effect of acquisitions and new franchisees, in each case calculated as of the beginning of the trailing four-quarter period. The Company was in compliance with the senior secured leverage ratio covenant at March 31, 2021 with a ratio of 0.64 to 1.00.



A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group to Operating EBITDA and EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2021 is set forth in the following table:









Less

Equals

Plus

Equals

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group (a) $ (360)



$ (462)



$ 102



$ 33



$ 135

Income tax (benefit) expense (104)



(141)



37



17



54

(Loss) income before income taxes (464)



(603)



139



50



189

Depreciation and amortization 186



45



141



51



192

Interest expense, net 246



101



145



38



183

Restructuring costs, net 67



12



55



5



60

Impairments 682



477



205



1



206

Former parent legacy cost, net 1



—



1



—



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 8



—



8



17



25

Operating EBITDA (b) 726



32



694



162



856

Bank covenant adjustments:



Pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives (c)

46

Non-cash charges (d)

24

Pro forma effect of acquisitions and new franchisees (e)

6

Incremental securitization interest costs (f)

3

EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement*

$ 935

Total senior secured net debt (g)

$ 597

Senior secured leverage ratio*

0.64 x

_______________

(a) Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy consists of: (i) loss of $14 million for the second quarter of 2020, (ii) income of $98 million for the third quarter of 2020, (iii) income of $18 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and (iv) income of $33 million for the first quarter of 2021. (b) Operating EBITDA consists of: (i) $175 million for the second quarter of 2020, (ii) $313 million for the third quarter of 2020, (iii) $206 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and (iv) $162 million for the first quarter of 2021. (c) Represents the four-quarter pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives. (d) Represents the elimination of non-cash expenses including $39 million of stock-based compensation expense less $8 million of other items, $5 million of foreign exchange benefits and $2 million for the change in the allowance for doubtful accounts and notes reserves for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2021. (e) Represents the estimated impact of acquisitions and franchise sales activity, net of brokerages that exited our franchise system as if these changes had occurred on April 1, 2020. Franchisee sales activity is comprised of new franchise agreements as well as growth through acquisitions and independent sales agent recruitment by existing franchisees with our assistance. We have made a number of assumptions in calculating such estimates and there can be no assurance that we would have generated the projected levels of Operating EBITDA had we owned the acquired entities or entered into the franchise contracts as of April 1, 2020. (f) Incremental borrowing costs incurred as a result of the securitization facilities refinancing for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. (g) Represents total borrowings under the senior secured credit facilities (including the Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan B Facility) and Term Loan A Facility and borrowings secured by a first priority lien on our assets of $824 million plus $28 million of finance lease obligations less $255 million of readily available cash as of March 31, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of our senior secured credit facilities, total senior secured net debt does not include our securitization obligations, 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes or unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes.



* Our senior secured credit facilities include the facilities under our Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 5, 2013, as amended from time to time (the "Senior Secured Credit Agreement"), and the Term Loan A Agreement dated as of October 23, 2015 (the "Term Loan A Agreement"), as amended from time to time. Our Senior Secured Second Lien Notes include our 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025.

On July 24, 2020, Realogy Group LLC entered into amendments to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement and Term Loan A Agreement (referred to collectively herein as the "2020 Amendments"), pursuant to which the senior secured leverage ratio (the financial covenant under such agreements) has been temporarily eased and certain other covenants have been temporarily tightened during the covenant period. On January 27, 2021, Realogy Group LLC entered into amendments to the Senior Secured Credit Agreement and Term Loan A Agreement which, among other things, reduced the maximum permitted senior secured leverage ratio below the levels that had been permitted under the 2020 Amendments. See the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2020 and January 27, 2021 for additional information.

Table 8b

NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO

FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

(In millions)

Net corporate debt (excluding securitizations) divided by EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the senior secured credit facilities, for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2021 (referred to as net debt leverage ratio) is set forth in the following table:







As of March 31, 2021 Non-extended Revolving Credit Commitment

$ —

Extended Revolving Credit Commitment

—

Non-extended Term Loan A

197

Extended Term Loan A

237

Term Loan B

390

7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

550

4.875% Senior Notes

407

9.375% Senior Notes

550

5.75% Senior Notes

900

Finance lease obligations

28

Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

3,259

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

404

Net Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

$ 2,855







EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement (a)

$ 935







Net Debt Leverage Ratio(b)

3.1 x

_______________

(a) See Table 8a for a reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group to EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. (b) Net Debt Leverage Ratio is substantially similar to Consolidated Leverage Ratio (as defined under the indentures governing the 9.375% Notes and 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes), except that when the Consolidated Leverage Ratio is measured at March 31 of any given year, the calculation includes a positive $200 million seasonality adjustment to cash and cash equivalents.

Table 9

Non-GAAP Definitions

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by us as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, the (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are presented.

Operating EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets. Operating EBITDA is our primary non-GAAP measure.

We present Operating EBITDA because we believe it is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our results of operations. Our management, including our chief operating decision maker, uses Operating EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of our business. Operating EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe Operating EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the amortization of intangibles, as well as other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, former parent legacy items, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets, which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We further believe that Operating EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies, many of which present an Operating EBITDA measure when reporting their results.

Operating EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider Operating EBITDA either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

this measure does not reflect changes in, or cash required for, our working capital needs;

this measure does not reflect our interest expense (except for interest related to our securitization obligations), or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

this measure does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

this measure does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and this measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate this measure differently so they may not be comparable.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, interest expense, net, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. We use Free Cash Flow in our internal evaluation of operating effectiveness and decisions regarding the allocation of resources, as well as measuring the Company's ability to generate cash. Since Free Cash Flow can be viewed as both a performance measure and a cash flow measure, the Company has provided a reconciliation to both net income attributable to Realogy Holdings and net cash provided by operating activities. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Free Cash Flow may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

