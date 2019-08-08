Realogy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"In the second quarter of 2019, we delivered substantial profitability and progress on our strategy," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "In the quarter, we continued to enhance our value proposition with new products, new partnerships and new technology and data offerings, all designed to drive future top and bottom-line growth for Realogy."

"The solid financial performance we delivered in the second quarter was driven by improving homesale transaction volume, moderating agent commission splits and strong cost management," said Charlotte Simonelli, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. "We continue to believe we will see sequential improvement with a return to positive transaction volume growth in the third and fourth quarters and are committed to using our strong free cash flow to reduce our debt and to invest in our business."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Generated Operating EBITDA of $245 million (See Table 4a).

(See Table 4a). Delivered net income of $69 million and Adjusted net income of $95 million (See Table 1a).

and Adjusted net income of (See Table 1a). Tracking to achieve $70 million of realized cost savings with 60% of actions already completed toward this target. Through Q2 2019, $22 million of the $70 million in cost savings identified for 2019 have been realized through the income statement.

of realized cost savings with 60% of actions already completed toward this target. Through Q2 2019, of the in cost savings identified for 2019 have been realized through the income statement. Reduced net corporate debt by $113 million from March 31, 2019 (See Table 7b ).

from (See Table ). Increased agent engagement with Social Ad Engine, the marketing product we launched with Facebook/Instagram in the first quarter of 2019. Thousands of marketing campaigns have already delivered over 85,000 leads for our agents.

Expanded Listing Concierge to about 60% of the NRT footprint with agents continuing to achieve higher commission rates from home sellers compared to agents who do not use the product.

Continued moderation in commission split pressure, up only 21 basis points year-over-year.

Grew the NRT agent base approximately 2% to 51,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

The following table sets forth Realogy's financial highlights for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

Change

% Change Revenue $ 1,735



$ 1,820



$ (85)



(5) % Operating EBITDA 1 $ 245



$ 276



$ (31)



(11) % Net Income $ 69



$ 123



$ (54)



(44) % Adjusted Net Income 2 $ 95



$ 127



$ (32)



(25) % Earnings Per Share $ 0.60



$ 0.97



$ (0.37)



(38) % Adjusted Earnings per Share 2 $ 0.83



$ 1.00



$ (0.17)



(17) % Free Cash Flow 3 $ 147



$ 192



$ (45)



(23) % Net Cash provided by operating activities $ 159



$ 139



$ 20



14 %















Select Key Drivers













RFG 4 5













Closed homesale sides 301,377



313,278







(4) % Average homesale price $ 318,799



$ 312,087







2 % NRT 5













Closed homesale sides 95,251



100,745







(5) % Average homesale price $ 540,725



$ 537,748







1 % Cartus













Initiations 50,586



53,230







(5) % Referrals 24,141



25,562







(6) % TRG













Purchase title and closing units 42,202



46,189







(9) % Refinance title and closing units 5,270



4,782







10 %













































Footnotes: 1 See Table 4a. Operating EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, losses on the early extinguishment of debt, asset impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets. 2 See Table 1a. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, the loss on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments and the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. 3 See Table 6. Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, net interest expense, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. 4 Includes all franchisees except for NRT. 5 The Company's combined homesale transaction volume (transaction sides multiplied by average sale price) decreased 3% compared with the second quarter of 2018. The decline was primarily driven by the intense competitive environment as well as our geographic concentration. For reference, the National Association of Realtors reported that homesale transaction volume was flat in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018.

Looking Ahead

Based on what the Company knows today and subject to macro uncertainty, we forecast positive transaction volume growth in the third quarter with sequential improvement in the fourth quarter and expect Operating EBITDA in the range of $590 to $610 million for full year 2019.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $270 million. Total corporate debt, including the short-term portion, net of cash and cash equivalents (net corporate debt), totaled $3.5 billion at June 30, 2019. The Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio was 5.3 times at June 30, 2019. The Net Debt Leverage Ratio is net corporate debt divided by EBITDA, as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Facility, for the four-quarter period ended June 30, 2019.

A consolidated balance sheet is included as Table 2 of this press release.

The Company expects to prioritize investing in its business and reducing leverage over other potential uses of cash until it is able to reduce its Consolidated Leverage Ratio (as defined under the indenture governing the Company's 9.375% Senior Notes) to below 4.00 to 1.00 (see footnote b to Table 7b).

Investor Conference Call

Today, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Realogy will hold a conference call via webcast to review its Q2 2019 results. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer, and will conclude with an investor Q&A period with management.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at ir.realogy.com or by dialing (888) 895-3527 (toll free); international participants should dial (706) 679-2250. Please dial in at least 5 to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay also will be available on the website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "potential" and "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in general business, economic or political conditions or the U.S. residential real estate markets, either regionally or nationally, including but not limited to a decline or a lack of improvement in the number of homesales, stagnant or declining home prices or a reduction in the affordability of housing, increasing mortgage rates and/or constraints on the availability of mortgage financing, insufficient or excessive home inventory levels by market and price point, a lack of improvement or deceleration in the building of new housing and/or irregular timing or volume of new development closings, the potential negative impact of certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "2017 Tax Act") on home values over time in states with high property, sales and state and local income taxes or on homeownership rates, and/or the impact of recessions, slow economic growth, or a deterioration in other economic factors that particularly impact the residential real estate market and the business segments in which we operate whether broadly or by geography and price segments; the impact of increased competition in the industry and for the affiliation of independent sales agents on our results of operations and market share; our ability to successfully develop or procure technology that supports our business strategy; continuing pressure on the share of gross commission income paid by our company owned brokerages and affiliated franchisees to affiliated independent sales agents and sales agent teams; our geographic and high-end market concentration; our inability to enter into franchise agreements with new franchisees or renew existing franchise agreements at current contractual royalty rates without increasing the amount and prevalence of sales incentives; the lack of revenue growth or declining profitability of our franchisees and company owned brokerage operations or declines in other revenue streams, such as third-party listing fees; negative industry or business trends (including further declines in our market capitalization) may have an impact on our valuation of goodwill and intangibles; the loss of a significant affinity client or multiple significant relocation clients or changes in corporate relocation practices resulting in fewer employee relocations, reduced relocation benefits and/or increasing competition in corporate relocation; an increase in the experienced claims losses of our title underwriter; our failure or alleged failure to comply with laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations and any changes or stricter interpretations of any of the foregoing (whether through private litigation or governmental action), including but not limited to (i) state or federal employment laws or regulations that would require reclassification of independent contractor sales agents to employee status, (ii) privacy or data security laws and regulations, (iii) the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) or other federal or state consumer protection or similar laws and (iv) antitrust laws and regulations; risks relating to our ability to return capital to stockholders including, among other risks, the restrictions contained in our debt agreements, in particular the indenture governing our 9.375% Senior Notes due 2027; risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and interest obligations and restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including risks relating to having to dedicate a significant portion of our cash flows from operations to service our debt and risks relating to our ability to refinance or repay our indebtedness or incur additional indebtedness; and risks and growing costs related to both cybersecurity threats to our data and customer, franchisee, employee and independent sales agent data, as well as those related to our compliance with the growing number of laws, regulations and other requirements related to the protection of personal information.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained in the Tables attached to this release. See Tables 1a, 7a and 8 for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 1a, 4a, 4b, 5a, 5b, 6, 7a and 7b for reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP terms.

Because of the forward-looking nature of the Company's forecasted non-GAAP financial measures, specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile forecasted Operating EBITDA to forecasted net income are not readily determinable. The Company believes that there is a degree of volatility with respect to certain of the Company's GAAP measures which preclude the Company from providing accurate forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. Based on the above, the Company believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the range of the non-GAAP measures to forecasted GAAP measures would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors for the reasons identified above.

Table 1 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues













Gross commission income $ 1,310



$ 1,388



$ 2,109



$ 2,290

Service revenue 253



263



441



460

Franchise fees 112



114



182



193

Other 60



55



117



106

Net revenues 1,735



1,820



2,849



3,049

Expenses













Commission and other agent-related costs 955



1,009



1,530



1,654

Operating 390



392



770



784

Marketing 69



69



138



136

General and administrative 82



75



177



164

Restructuring costs, net 9



6



21



36

Impairment 2



—



3



—

Depreciation and amortization 50



49



99



97

Interest expense, net 81



46



144



79

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt —



—



5



7

Total expenses 1,638



1,646



2,887



2,957

Income (loss) before income taxes, equity in (earnings) losses and

noncontrolling interests 97



174



(38)



92

Income tax expense (benefit) 34



52



(1)



33

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (7)



(2)



(8)



2

Net income (loss) 70



124



(29)



57

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)



(1)



(1)



(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 69



$ 123



$ (30)



$ 56

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:













Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60



$ 0.97



$ (0.26)



$ 0.44

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.60



$ 0.96



$ (0.26)



$ 0.43

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings

outstanding:







Basic 114.3



126.5



114.1



128.4

Diluted 114.9



127.6



114.1



129.7



Table 1a REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data)

We present Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share because we believe these measures are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our operating results.

Adjusted net income is defined by us as net income before: (a) mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, whose fair value is subject to movements in LIBOR and the forward yield curve and therefore are subject to significant fluctuations; (b) former parent legacy items, which pertain to liabilities of the former parent for matters prior to mid-2006 and are non-operational in nature; (c) restructuring charges as a result of initiatives currently in progress; (d) the loss on the early extinguishment of debt that results from refinancing and deleveraging debt initiatives; (e) impairments and (f) the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are shown in the table below.

Adjusted income per share is Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding.

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 69



$ 123



$ (30)



$ 56

Addback:













Mark-to-market interest rate swap losses (gains) 24



—



38



(12)

Restructuring costs, net 9



6



21



36

Impairment 2



—



3



—

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt —



—



5



7

Adjustments for tax effect (a) (9)



(2)



(18)



(8)

Adjusted net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 95



$ 127



$ 19



$ 79

















Earning per share













Basic earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.60



$ 0.97



$ (0.26)



$ 0.44

Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.60



$ 0.96



$ (0.26)



$ 0.43

















Adjusted earnings per share













Adjusted basic earnings per share: $ 0.83



$ 1.00



$ 0.17



$ 0.62

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $ 0.83



$ 1.00



$ 0.17



$ 0.61

















Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding:







Basic: 114.3



126.5



114.1



128.4

Diluted: 114.9



127.6



114.1



129.7























































(a) Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the Company's blended state and federal statutory rate.

Table 2 REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 270



$ 225

Restricted cash 8



13

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $9) 185



146

Relocation receivables 290



231

Other current assets 157



153

Total current assets 910



768

Property and equipment, net 311



304

Operating lease assets, net 536



—

Goodwill 3,712



3,712

Trademarks 749



749

Franchise agreements, net 1,193



1,227

Other intangibles, net 240



254

Other non-current assets 303



276

Total assets $ 7,954



$ 7,290









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 198



$ 147

Securitization obligations 204



231

Current portion of long-term debt 364



748

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 131



—

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 383



401

Total current liabilities 1,280



1,527

Long-term debt 3,325



2,800

Long-term operating lease liabilities 465



—

Deferred income taxes 385



389

Other non-current liabilities 246



259

Total liabilities 5,701



4,975

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Realogy Holdings preferred stock: $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Realogy Holdings common stock: $.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized,

114,303,786 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 114,620,499 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 4,837



4,869

Accumulated deficit (2,537)



(2,507)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51)



(52)

Total stockholders' equity 2,250



2,311

Noncontrolling interests 3



4

Total equity 2,253



2,315

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,954



$ 7,290



Table 3a REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2019 vs. 2018 KEY DRIVERS





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change RFG (a)























Closed homesale sides

301,377



313,278



(4) %

504,039



537,268



(6) % Average homesale price

$ 318,799



$ 312,087



2 %

$ 310,581



$ 303,955



2 % Average homesale broker commission rate

2.47 %

2.48 %

(1) bps

2.47 %

2.49 %

(2) bps Net royalty per side (b)

$ 331



$ 336



(1) %

$ 320



$ 325



(2) % NRT























Closed homesale sides

95,251



100,745



(5) %

155,693



166,842



(7) % Average homesale price

$ 540,725



$ 537,748



1 %

$ 529,543



$ 532,706



(1) % Average homesale broker commission rate

2.41 %

2.43 %

(2) bps

2.41 %

2.44 %

(3) bps Gross commission income per side

$ 13,758



$ 13,804



— %

$ 13,546



$ 13,750



(1) % Cartus























Initiations

50,586



53,230



(5) %

89,070



91,183



(2) % Referrals

24,141



25,562



(6) %

39,020



41,088



(5) % TRG























Purchase title and closing units

42,202



46,189



(9) %

70,246



77,930



(10) % Refinance title and closing units

5,270



4,782



10 %

9,281



10,192



(9) % Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,356



$ 2,282



3 %

$ 2,320



$ 2,231



4 %





























































































(a) Includes all franchisees except for NRT.

(b) The year-over-year decline of $5 in net royalty per side for the three-month period ended June 30, was primarily driven by three factors: (i) strategic growth initiatives, including the launch of a "capped fee model" in January 2019 for our Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate franchise business, (ii) our increased utilization of incentives to attract new franchisees, grow franchisees or extend existing franchise agreements; and (iii) an increase in the concentration of homesale transaction volume in our top 250 franchisees.

Table 3b REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2018 KEY DRIVERS





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



March 31,

2018

June 30,

2018

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2018 RFG (a)



















Closed homesale sides

223,990



313,278



308,917



257,672



1,103,857

Average homesale price

$ 292,580



$ 312,087



$ 305,398



$ 301,345



$ 303,750

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.50 %

2.48 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.48 % Net royalty per side

$ 310



$ 336



$ 322



$ 317



$ 323

NRT



















Closed homesale sides

66,097



100,745



94,241



75,723



336,806

Average homesale price

$ 525,020



$ 537,748



$ 513,403



$ 515,452



$ 523,426

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.45 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.43 % Gross commission income per side

$ 13,666



$ 13,804



$ 13,227



$ 13,162



$ 13,458

Cartus



















Initiations

37,953



53,230



42,718



37,541



171,442

Referrals

15,526



25,562



24,769



18,641



84,498

TRG



















Purchase title and closing units

31,741



46,189



43,836



35,462



157,228

Refinance title and closing units

5,410



4,782



4,264



4,039



18,495

Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,161



$ 2,282



$ 2,229



$ 2,227



$ 2,230























































































(a) Includes all franchisees except for NRT.

Table 4a REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In millions)

Set forth in the tables below is a reconciliation of Net income to Operating EBITDA for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 69



$ 123

Income tax expense 34



52

Income before income taxes 103



175

Add: Depreciation and amortization 50



49

Interest expense, net 81



46

Restructuring costs, net (a) 9



6

Impairment 2



—

Operating EBITDA $ 245



$ 276

