Realogy to Present at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider and CFO Charlotte Simonelli will participate in the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference to be held November 13-15, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville.

The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, at 9:00 a.m. CT. The remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.





