Realogy To Release First Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Host Webcast On May 3, 2018

The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Anthony E. Hull, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at www.realogy.com under "Investors" or by dialing 888-895-3527 (toll free); international participants should dial 706-679-2250. Please dial in at least 5 to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens ® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial ®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage and, title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 192,000 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 97,000 independent sales agents in more than 116 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.





Investor Contacts:

Media Contact: Alicia Swift Jennifer Halchak Nick Renda (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-7487 (973) 407-7470 alicia.swift@realogy.com jennifer.halchak@realogy.com nick.renda@realogy.com

