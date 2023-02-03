RealREPP Expands Temporary Staffing and Interim Search Practice Nationwide

Expert Recruiters see an increased need for temporary labor and consultants.

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Initially focused on recruiting for permanent positions in California, over the past 5 years, RealREPP has expanded its practice across the nation. Companies that experience the omnipresent challenges of hiring, can now find immediate relief with quality temp labor and interim consultants. As markets contract and expand, short term solutions to staffing shortages can help employers get their immediate needs met while still deciding on a permanent hiring plan.

In a discussion with RealREPP's President, Kendra Lester, she comments on common reasons to add temporary and interim consultants,

"…special projects are big right now, seasonal or peak periods, vacation, and your typical leaves of absence requiring long and short-term hiring options…"

CEO, Johnny Renaudo, revealed his market insights on the subject,

"We're currently seeing rising demand for temporary consulting which is common following economic uncertainty…interim accounting and finance executives are hot…contrary to the recent news, the mid-market need for technology consultants, IT, high security clearance technology consultants are still strong."

One thing that always remains consistent in any market condition is that there is always a need for companies to have convenient access to both permanent and temporary hiring. In addition to RealREPP's increased focus on temporary staffing, they offer executive search, and contingent search services. RealREPP Expert Recruiters are a team of kind people across the nation whose recruiting abilities are further enhanced by the powers of intelligent technology. RealREPP's proprietary AI ensures fairness, accuracy, and efficiency during the search for qualified candidates.

