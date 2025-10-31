Realsee Announces Strategic Partnership with Linkhome Holdings Inc. to Advance AI-Driven 3D Real Estate Visualization

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realsee, the pioneer of digital space solution, recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Linkhome AI Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Linkhome Holdings Inc., a leading AI-powered real estate technology company.

As the backbone of Ke Holdings Inc.'s 3D tour property viewing solution, Realsee has become one of the leaders in digital space solutions through years of industry expertise and technological investment, continuously driving the transformation of real estate transactions worldwide.

Under the agreement, Realsee and Linkhome Holdings Inc. will collaborate on the research, development, and deployment of next-generation AI + 3D visualization technologies for real-estate applications. Realsee expects to increase user engagement, boost property-listing conversion rates, and create new monetization opportunities, providing software and hardware integrated services such as immersive 3D virtual-tour and AI-powered experiences, including AI-generated property videos, AI home-staging rendering.

"This collaboration significantly enhances our product capabilities and global technology network," said Bill Qin, Founder and CEO of Linkhome Holdings Inc. "Real estate is the largest industry in the United States, accounting for 18% of GDP. It is also the biggest expense for Americans—far exceeding transportation, food, and insurance. However, the way people experience real estate remains outdated. Linkhome is committed to using the most advanced AI technology, and through this collaboration, by integrating Realsee's cutting-edge visualization technology with our AI transaction platform, we aim to provide users with a better home-searching experience in the United States."

Together, the two companies aim to reshape the future of real estate technology by delivering seamless, intelligent, and immersive digital experiences that bridge the gap between online exploration and real-world decision-making.

About Realsee

As a leading tech company providing digital space integrated solutions, Realsee has built the world's largest 3D spatial database by replicating physical spaces, covering over 50 million spaces and boasting over 600 global authorized patents.

Realsee offers digital solutions for your space, spanning from its design and construction stage, to online marketing and visual operation.

Trust Realsee to elevate your real estate transactions, commercial retail, industrial facilities, cultural exhibitions, public affairs, and home decor to the next level.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. is an AI-driven real-estate technology company headquartered in Irvine, California. Through its subsidiaries — including Linkhome AI, Linkhome Realty, Linkhome Mortgage, and Linkhome Escrow — the company provides an integrated platform that combines AI-powered property search, Cash Offer financing, and fintech solutions to streamline and digitalize the home-buying experience.

SOURCE Beike Realsee Technology (HK) Limited