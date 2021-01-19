RealSelf Acquires Tajmeeli.com to serve Arabic-Speaking Medical Aesthetics Market

RealSelf expands consumer reach to over 100 countries including from the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Tweet this

Medical Aesthetics is a $17 billion global industry with a growing number of clinics across the Arabic-speaking world who are serving consumers residing within a market as well as catering to medical tourists traveling across markets for procedures.

"In starting Tajmeeli in 2016 my goal was to empower Arabic speakers to make more educated decisions about aesthetics and gain access to more information on cosmetic treatments and available doctors prior to procedures. I'm thrilled to be a part of RealSelf and to accelerate that access along with business growth through their technology and expertise including user-generated content such as reviews, and additional ways we can work with clinics," said Tajmeeli founder, Jordan Boshers.

"At RealSelf we pride ourselves on providing high-quality, unbiased medical aesthetics information so that every investment in modern beauty is worth it," said CEO James Coyle, "With this acquisition we're taking our vision global and together, we're making the experience easier for millions more consumers to make confident decisions through additional patient reviews, unretouched photos, access to medical experts and in-depth procedure information."

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and RealSelf Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest

About Tajmeeli

Tajmeeli educates Arabic speaking consumers about all types of cosmetic procedures including both surgical and non-surgical procedures. With more than a million monthly Arab users and thousands of articles about almost every cosmetic procedure available around the world, including popular procedures like liposuction and hair transplants , Tajmeeli is a key destination for Arabs wanting to get all the facts about a procedure before having it done.

