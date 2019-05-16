RealSelf and American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) Announce Plans to Launch Educational Initiative on Breast Implant and Brazilian Butt Lift Safety

SEATTLE, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf , the leading online resource to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with medical aesthetic doctors, today announced a partnership with The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) to conduct studies and develop new resources for consumers that provide detailed information about breast implants and Brazilian butt lifts, empowering patients to make informed decisions. Leaders from both organizations will meet later this week at The Aesthetic Meeting 2019, taking place May 16 to 21 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"With growing patient concerns, particularly around breast implants and the high death rate associated with Brazilian butt lift procedures, it's our responsibility to help consumers understand safety risks and the importance of going to a board-certified plastic surgeon," said W. Grant Stevens, MD, President, The Aesthetic Society. "By partnering with RealSelf, we can create and distribute consumer-friendly medical information that informs the public about each and every step of the process when pursuing these cosmetic procedures."

The new partnership, which is set to launch later this year, will include:

Collaborative Research: Conducting studies and patient surveys to uncover information gaps and the highest priority needs for consumer education

Consumer Resources: Creating safety guides and checklists that provide consumers with clear information about the associated risks of the procedures and outline the crucial questions to ask during a consultation with a plastic surgeon

Awareness Campaigns: Engaging past and prospective patients and board-certified plastic surgeons to help spread the word

According to the latest data from The Aesthetic Society, 329,914 breast augmentation operations and 25,168 Brazilian butt lift procedures were performed in 2018. During the same time period, people in the U.S. visited RealSelf more than 10 million times to research breast augmentation and breast implants and more than 3.5 million times to research Brazilian butt lifts, making these procedures among the top five most researched on RealSelf in 2018.

"Breast implants and Brazilian butt lifts are two of the most popular cosmetic procedures in America, and women need to be more informed about their respective risks," said Jani Strand, chief brand and communications officer at RealSelf. "We're thrilled to be working so closely with The Aesthetic Society to create resources that were not previously available, with the ultimate goal being that more patients make informed decisions and achieve their desired aesthetic outcomes."

You can learn more about RealSelf and The Aesthetic Society and the new efforts at www.realself.com/blog .

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with the right doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical expert answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit The Treatment and follow RealSelf on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

SOURCE RealSelf

Related Links

http://www.realself.com

