RealSelf Announces Chief Executive Officer, Transition to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Expansion

James Coyle has served as chief operating officer of RealSelf since April 2019. As COO, he has rapidly matured business operations, accelerated traffic growth, hired new executive talent, and launched a number of innovative product and marketing programs. While the pandemic has upended the aesthetics industry around the world, with James' guidance, RealSelf quickly stepped into action to lend their support to both doctors and consumers by expediting the launch of RealSelf INSIDER , virtual consultations , a COVID-19 resource center for patients, and a $4M payment forgiveness program for doctors.

"Since joining RealSelf as COO, James Coyle has accelerated organic traffic growth--over 50% year-on-year--strengthened the leadership team, and transformed the mobile customer experience," said Tom Seery, founder and executive chairman of RealSelf. "14 years after founding RealSelf, I am proud to pass the CEO baton to someone as capable and customer-obsessed as James. I am looking forward to working together as we enter an important period of growth and expansion within the self-care market."

"RealSelf is transforming the consumer experience in medical aesthetics, using technology to enhance transparency, increase trust and simplify decision-making,'' said James Coyle, incoming chief executive officer of RealSelf, Inc. "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the RealSelf team through its next phase of growth and expansion, as we explore ways to deepen our impact on consumers and providers in the medical aesthetics market."

Prior to joining RealSelf, James served as Chief Customer Officer at Varsity Tutors. Before Varsity Tutors he served as President of the Home Appliances at Sears and leader of the Video Games and Electronics categories at Amazon. James has a degree in Public Finance from Indiana University and lives in the Seattle region with his family.

About RealSelf, Inc.

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin-care products to emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

