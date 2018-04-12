RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Ms. Omeze brings 20 years of extensive marketing and leadership experience with category-leading brands to RealSelf. Most recently, she served as head of marketing for the Amazon Video store and previously held a variety of marketing leadership roles at Weight Watchers, Scholastic and Verizon Wireless. Her prior experience also includes consulting on digital strategies in the aesthetic, IoT and publishing industries, and running innovative marketing programs at Pfizer and Citi. Earlier in her career, Ms. Omeze founded and served as CEO of iAnswers, one of the first vertically focused online marketplaces. Last year, she was recognized as an innovative female marketing executive in Power Up: How Smart Women Win in the New Economy.

"Tanja is a perfect example of the right person at the right time. Adding Tanja's marketing leadership and experience to our strong brand and business is the perfect combination to engage millions more consumers and aesthetic professionals in this growing market," said RealSelf Founder and CEO Tom Seery. "With Tanja at the helm of marketing and our continued innovation in products and services, I am confident we will extend our reach around the globe to help consumers get informed and connect with the right providers."

"RealSelf is a marketer's dream job—great brand equity with massive runway in terms of the global market opportunity," said Ms. Omeze. "I'm excited to join at a time when the company and entire category are evolving so rapidly."

Ms. Omeze holds an MBA from Wharton and a bachelor's from California State University Dominguez Hills.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about elective cosmetic procedures and connect with the right providers. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, 10 million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery, RealSelf makes it easy to discover what's possible and find the right provider.

