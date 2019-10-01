RealSelf Bringing "House of Modern Beauty" to Seattle; Two-Day Event to Feature Complimentary Cosmetic Treatments and Expert-Led Panels

Throughout the weekend, guests can attend expert-led panel conversations featuring local media, influencers and entrepreneurs, including: Carla Marie, host of "The Carla Marie & Anthony Show" on 106.1 KISS FM; Andrew Hoge, style and society writer for Seattle magazine ; Nicole Brodeur, news feature writer for The Seattle Times ; Rosin Saez, associate editor at Seattle Met ; Lauren Bohn, editorial director of Yes! magazine ; Britt Thorson, managing editor of Seattle Refined ; Siemny Kim, anchor and reporter at KIRO 7 TV ; Kari Gran, co-founder of Kari Gran Skincare ; Liz Kang Yates, founder of K Banana ; Stephanie Kim, co-founder of Moonlit Skincare ; Sydney Mintle, founder of Gossip & Glamour ; Jenny Davis, division sales manager at Mentor Worldwide ; and Dr. Suzette Miranda, RealSelf expert and board-certified plastic surgeon at Swedish Cancer Institute.

The Seattle House of Modern Beauty will offer treatment experiences that include:

Mentor Breast Implants : Guests interested in learning more about implant options for breast augmentation or reconstruction can have their questions answered by a board-certified plastic surgeon.

: Guests interested in learning more about implant options for breast augmentation or reconstruction can have their questions answered by a board-certified plastic surgeon. SkinCeuticals : SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. SkinCeuticals products protect from environmental damage to improve skin health and visibly improve clarity, tone, and texture.

: SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. SkinCeuticals products protect from environmental damage to improve skin health and visibly improve clarity, tone, and texture. Emsculpt : Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs.

: Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. Vivace : Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body.

: Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body. SoME : SoME+PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture.

: SoME+PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture. Senza : Senza is a laser hair removal treatment that provides a lasting solution for excess or unwanted hair and is safe for all skin types.

: Senza is a laser hair removal treatment that provides a lasting solution for excess or unwanted hair and is safe for all skin types. Emtone : Emtone is nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite.

: Emtone is nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite. Emsella : Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor.

: Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor. vFit : Guests can learn about energy-based intimate wellness devices that use patented technology to help strengthen the pelvic floor.

"We're excited to announce Seattle is the next stop for our House of Modern Beauty—our company is headquartered here, and the Puget Sound region is home to a growing community of beauty enthusiasts," said RealSelf Founder and CEO Tom Seery. "This is a unique and fun pop-up event that is centered on education, connections and first-hand experiences with modern beauty treatments and products. Our goal as a company and for this event series is to demystify cosmetic treatments and make medical aesthetics more approachable—whether someone is considering injectables, braces or invasive surgery."

In addition to hosting the House of Modern Beauty, RealSelf will be supporting the American Cancer Society's annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, an event RealSelf employees have participated in since 2017. For every public Instagram post shared from inside the House of Modern Beauty that tags @realself and includes the hashtag #HouseOfModernBeauty, RealSelf will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about RealSelf and the Seattle House of Modern Beauty, please visit houseofmodernbeauty.realself.com .

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading online resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical experts' answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From skincare and emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit the RealSelf Blog and follow RealSelf on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

