RealSelf Highlights Nonprofit Organizations and Humanitarian Plastic Surgeons in "Beyond Beauty"

The special series will be featured on RealSelf News from Feb. 17 to March 17 and includes:

Nonprofit Spotlights: Learn about the work ReSurge and RealSelf are doing to provide reconstructive surgery to burn survivors in India and how the organization Face Forward provides support and surgical care to individuals affected by domestic violence.

and how the organization Face Forward provides support and surgical care to individuals affected by domestic violence. Expert Interviews: Learn about the philanthropic work doctors like Dr. Marshall Partington , a board-certified plastic surgeon from Kirkland, Washington , do in their communities and abroad.

, a board-certified plastic surgeon from , do in their communities and abroad. Personal Essays: Hear from RealSelf editors and community members whose personal experiences have changed their own understanding of beauty.

Charitable Organizations Guide: Discover the philanthropic groups and organizations RealSelf doctors support.

"Beyond Beauty shines a light on the transformative power of reconstructive surgery and its ability to restore an individual's sense of self," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "We hope that by telling these stories, we inspire more people to support the incredible work doctors, medical professionals and organizations are doing."

"This series illustrates the compassion of reconstructive plastic surgeons and the impact they have on patients all over the world," said Jeff Whisenant, president and CEO of ReSurge International. "ReSurge appreciates the continuous support of RealSelf and the numerous health professionals who volunteer their time to help us bring reconstructive surgical care to people in need."

To learn more about RealSelf and the Beyond Beauty series, visit realself.com/news/beyond-beauty .

