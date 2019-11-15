RealSelf "House of Modern Beauty" Pop-Up Coming to NYC; Two-Day Event to Feature Curated Brand Experiences, Cosmetic Treatments and Expert-Led Panels

In addition to beauty treatments and immersive brand experiences, guests will have access to panel discussions led by media, influencers and entrepreneurs. Featured speakers and special guests include:

Allison Collins, beauty financial editor at WWD; Faith Xue, editorial director at Byrdie; Jessica Schiffer, contributing editor at Vogue Business; Crystal Martin, contributing writer at The New York Times; Priya Rao, beauty editor at Glossy; Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz, senior writer at New York Magazine's The Cut; Giorgos Tsetis, co-founder and CEO of Nutrafol; Dr. Lara Devgan, RealSelf chief medical editor; and Alix Tunell, RealSelf deputy editor. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

RealSelf will offer more than 10 different treatment experiences at the NYC House of Modern Beauty.1

Face Treatments

Dysport ®: Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection is an FDA-approved injectable treatment for the temporary improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

®: Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection is an FDA-approved injectable treatment for the temporary improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Restylane ®: The Restylane family of fillers includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Refyne, and Restylane® Defyne. They are formulated to act like your body's own naturally occurring hyaluronic acid, restoring volume to your skin.

®: The Restylane family of fillers includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Refyne, and Restylane® Defyne. They are formulated to act like your body's own naturally occurring hyaluronic acid, restoring volume to your skin. SkinCeuticals ®: SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. Safe for all skin types, SkinCeuticals chemical peels exfoliate the skin, refine pores and help accelerate cell renewal.

®: SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. Safe for all skin types, SkinCeuticals chemical peels exfoliate the skin, refine pores and help accelerate cell renewal. DiamondGlow ™: DiamondGlow is a noninvasive skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates and infuses the skin with specialty serums to deliver a smoother, more refreshed complexion.

™: DiamondGlow is a noninvasive skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates and infuses the skin with specialty serums to deliver a smoother, more refreshed complexion. SoME ™: SoME with PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture.

™: SoME with PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture. Vivace ™: Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body.

™: Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body. NEOCUTIS : Neocutis offers a full portfolio of skincare products for a range of patient needs, with a special emphasis on healing post-procedure skin.

Body Treatments

Emsculpt ®: Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs.

®: Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. EMTONE ™: Emtone is nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite.

™: Emtone is nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite. Emsella : Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor.

: Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor. SENZA : Senza is a laser hair removal treatment that provides a lasting solution for excess or unwanted hair and is safe for all skin types.

"Through the House of Modern Beauty, RealSelf can offer a highly-curated sampling of well-known and emerging aesthetic brands, all under one roof," said RealSelf Founder and CEO Tom Seery. "We're making medical aesthetics more accessible while also giving consumers an opportunity to test, observe and ask questions without any commitment or obligation to move forward with a treatment, and that's a groundbreaking concept for this industry."

To learn more about RealSelf and the upcoming NYC House of Modern Beauty, please visit houseofmodernbeauty.realself.com .

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the leading resource for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with doctors. Millions of people from around the world visit RealSelf each month to browse patient reviews, before and after photos, and medical experts' answers to discover which treatments and doctors live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From skin care and emerging nonsurgical technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the insights consumers need to make smart, confident decisions and find the right doctor. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow RealSelf on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

