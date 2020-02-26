RealSelf House of Modern Beauty Returns to Austin, Bringing New Cosmetic Treatment Experiences and Education to SXSW 2020

Throughout the weekend, guests will have unlimited access to daily programming, including fireside chats and panels led by media, influencers and entrepreneurs. This year's event will also include new educational sessions led by board-certified plastic surgeons. The main stage will feature speakers including: Kirbie Johnson , beauty reporter and co-host of the podcast Gloss Angeles ; Sara Tan , senior fashion and beauty editor at Bustle and co-host of Gloss Angeles ; Renée Rouleau , celebrity esthetician and founder of Renée Rouleau Skin Care ; Carolyn Hsu , head of content at RealSelf ; and Alix Tunell , deputy editor at RealSelf . More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's event will feature more than 10 different aesthetic brands, ranging from medical-grade skin care to nonsurgical technologies. Complimentary treatments will be offered, and all guests will receive a complete consultation to ensure they are an appropriate candidate before any treatment is performed.

For individuals who are not ready to get a treatment or have questions about a procedure that isn't offered at the house, RealSelf will be providing separate consultation opportunities with board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists.

Treatments experiences will include:

Dysport ®: Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection is an FDA-approved injectable treatment for the temporary improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age.

®: Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for Injection is an FDA-approved injectable treatment for the temporary improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Restylane ®: The Restylane family of fillers includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne. They are formulated to act like your body's own naturally occurring hyaluronic acid, restoring volume to your skin.

®: The Restylane family of fillers includes Restylane®, Restylane-L®, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Refyne and Restylane® Defyne. They are formulated to act like your body's own naturally occurring hyaluronic acid, restoring volume to your skin. SkinCeuticals ®: SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. Safe for all skin types, SkinCeuticals chemical peels exfoliate the skin, refine pores and help accelerate cell renewal.

®: SkinCeuticals provides leading antioxidant and sun protection skincare backed by science. Safe for all skin types, SkinCeuticals chemical peels exfoliate the skin, refine pores and help accelerate cell renewal. WarmSculpting™ with SculpSure : WarmSculpting with SculpSure is a noninvasive body contouring treatment that uses laser energy to reduce fat cells in the body.

: WarmSculpting with SculpSure is a noninvasive body contouring treatment that uses laser energy to reduce fat cells in the body. TempSure™ Envi : TempSure Envi is a radiofrequency treatment that can tighten skin* and minimize facial fine lines and wrinkles. *Through soft tissue coagulation.

: TempSure Envi is a radiofrequency treatment that can tighten skin* and minimize facial fine lines and wrinkles. *Through soft tissue coagulation. SoME ™: SoME with PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture.

™: SoME with PRP is a skin rejuvenating treatment that combines personalized SoME skincare products with a patient's own platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and enhances skin tone and texture. Vivace ™: Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body.

™: Vivace is a nonsurgical microneedling treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles and fine lines and toning the face, neck, hands and body. Emsculpt ®: Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs.

®: Emsculpt is a nonsurgical body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat. Emsculpt is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs. EMTONE ™: Emtone is a nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite.

™: Emtone is a nonsurgical treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce cellulite. Emsella : Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor.

: Emsella is a nonsurgical treatment for stress urinary incontinence that uses electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions and strengthen the pelvic floor. Mentor Breast Implants : Mentor offers a variety of breast implant styles so women can choose what is best for their body and lifestyle. Guests interested in learning about the different options can speak with a board-certified plastic surgeon.

The house will feature additional brand activations, including professional makeup services by Dermablend, a dermatologist-backed makeup brand known for its high coverage foundations and concealers. SkinCeuticals will also be offering free skin consultations using their SkinScope LED, a diagnostic tool that reveals visible and underlying skin concerns including sun damage and congested pores.

"The RealSelf House of Modern Beauty makes cosmetic treatment consultations and education accessible," said RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery. "By giving people the opportunity to observe treatments up close, ask questions, and attend panels and demonstrations, we've created a safe space where true learning and thoughtful consideration thrive."

To learn more about RealSelf and the upcoming Austin House of Modern Beauty at SXSW, please visit houseofmodernbeauty.realself.com . Admission is free and open to adults ages 18 and older.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

SOURCE RealSelf

Related Links

http://www.realself.com

