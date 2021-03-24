RealSelf Launches RealSelf Shop, a New Online Marketplace Providing Trusted Information on Expertly-Curated and Provider Recommended Skin Care

The millions of beauty minded consumers that seek out RealSelf resources each month value an effective at-home skin care routine (45% of those who visit the site spend $500 or more per year on skin care) and while 80% of users said they want informative details when considering a skin care product, only 30% said that information was readily available on the sites where desired products were sold, according to a recent RealSelf Survey.**

The RealSelf Shop Difference. An experience designed for consumers with specific features that meets their needs including:

An expertly-curated product selection: Consumers can shop from best-in-class brands, including Obagi, SENTÉ, HydroPeptide, and more, easily finding skin-care solutions for their top concerns or skin type.

Providers' Choice Badging + Real User Reviews : Select products have a Providers' Choice badge, indicating that more than five doctors, dermatologists, or other expert providers in their office have rated the product's results as "Worth It". 83% of consumers rely on reviews written by others who have used the product- all RealSelf Shop products may include reviews from real users.

Earn Rewards Redeemable for Any Aesthetic Treatment with Every RealSelf Shop Purchase : For every dollar spent in RealSelf Shop, RealSelf INSIDER members automatically earn 20% in rewards that they can redeem on any aesthetic treatment, with a provider of their choice including the thousands found on RealSelf.

"What the Science Says": Each product page includes scientific information on how the product delivers results, including clinical trial and independent study results when available translated into consumer-friendly language. This section breaks down what the key ingredients intend to do, with factual and unbiased descriptions.

"RealSelf Tips" on every product page: Tips from our beauty editors on how best to use the product, including time of day, skin types each product is suitable for, and more.

"Consumers now have a trusted resource where they can easily research medical aesthetics treatments, connect with expert providers and the community of RealSelf members—and shop a highly curated selection of skin care. Now every investment in modern beauty can be Worth It, including skin care, while treatments can be more affordable through a complimentary membership to RealSelf INSIDER," said James Coyle, CEO of RealSelf. "With the launch of RealSelf Shop, skin care brands have a compelling new distribution channel, reaching millions of beauty consumers and our doctor community can gain access to even more consumers who are coming to shop. RealSelf Shop connects all of our customers."

"Obagi is excited to partner with RealSelf as one of the cornerstone brands offered in the new RealSelf Shop. Helping people unleash the full potential of their skin is Obagi's mission. Our educational approach along with the community dialogue foundation at RealSelf works synergistically together to deliver a common goal of making every investment in modern beauty Worth it," said Amy Campbell, Obagi Assoc. Vice President Global Marketing

"RealSelf is THE destination for objective information about safe and effective aesthetic treatments. We both emphasize real information, real education, real ingredients, and real results. I am excited they are expanding into skin care products and I am looking forward to sharing my expertise with their community as a dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon." - Dr. Heather D. Rogers, founder & CEO, Doctor Rogers RESTORE®.

Looking ahead, RealSelf plans to add even more leading brands and doctor integrations to enhance the experience. To view the full range of RealSelf Shop offerings at launch, please visit shop.realself.com

About RealSelf, Inc.

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care products to emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

** New data deducted from RealSelf skin care survey of 355 participants

