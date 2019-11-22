RealSelf Report: Botox and Breast Augmentation Top 2019 Lists of Most-Researched Cosmetic Treatments

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today by RealSelf , the leading resource to research cosmetic treatments and connect with doctors, reveals Botox and breast augmentation are the most-researched cosmetic treatments of 2019. The new report is based on traffic patterns from consumers in the United States who researched treatments on RealSelf.com between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, 2019.

Botox Retains Top Spot, Microneedling Jumps to No. 6

For the third consecutive year, Botox takes the top spot on the list of most-researched nonsurgical treatments. Notable changes include an uptick in interest in microneedling, a treatment that uses tiny needles to prick the skin and force a healing response in order to boost collagen production. Microneedling jumped two spots on the list, up from No. 8 in 2018 to No. 6 in 2019. In 2017, the treatment ranked No. 11 on the list. Microblading, a type of semipermanent tattoo that creates the look of fuller eyebrows, continues to drop in ranking, moving from the No. 9 spot in 2017 to No. 12 in 2018 and No. 19 in 2019.

Breast Augmentation Holds No. 1 Spot, Breast Implant Removal Climbs Five Spots

Of the top 20 most-researched surgical treatments in 2019, nearly half (nine) involve changing the breasts, from augmentation to lifts to reductions. Breast augmentation remains in the top spot in 2019, while breast implant removal jumped up five spots, from No. 16 in 2018 to No. 11 in 2019.

New additions to the top 20 ranking in 2019 include lower facelift (No. 14), breast fat transfer (No. 16) and lip lift, a procedure that raises the top lip by removing a small strip of skin under the nose, at No. 19.

