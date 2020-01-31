RealSelf reveals highest-rated cosmetic procedures for 2020, according to RealSelf Worth It Ratings shared by patients

The RealSelf Worth It Rating is a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on reviews from consumers on RealSelf who, after undergoing a treatment, rated it as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It." A total of 15 nonsurgical and 37 surgical procedures earned the Most Worth It designation for 2020.

"With more than 600 aesthetic procedures featured on RealSelf, consumers look to our annual list of Most Worth It procedures to easily discover and compare top-rated options," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "There's nothing complicated or opaque about our algorithm—our ranking is based solely on

Worth It Ratings shared by real patients, and that's why consumers trust it."

Nonsurgical Crowd Pleasers: Facials, Injectables

Facial treatments are highly rated by consumers, with both tried-and-true classic facials (99% Worth It Rating) and HydraFacial—which uses a patented device to cleanse, exfoliate and extract pores—earning top spots on the nonsurgical treatment list.

Injectable fillers and toxins also earn high marks for satisfaction. Wrinkle-smoothing injectable toxins Dysport (97% Worth It Rating) and Botox (97% Worth It Rating) both made the list, as did four different injectable fillers: Restylane (97% Worth It Rating), Restylane Lyft (95% Worth It Rating), Juvéderm (93% Worth It Rating) and Voluma (92% Worth It Rating). Lip augmentation (96% Worth It Rating) and nonsurgical nose job (95% Worth It Rating), both of which involve injectable filler, also ranked. In total, injectable toxins, injectable fillers, and filler-related treatments make up more than half of the nonsurgical treatment list.

Breast Surgeries Dominate Surgical List

A total of 37 surgical procedures earned the Most Worth It designation in 2020, with breast-related surgeries taking 14 spots on the list. They range from breast augmentation (98% Worth It Rating), to breast reduction (98% Worth It Rating), to gynecomastia surgery (98% Worth It Rating), also known as male breast reduction. Breast implant removal (97% Worth It Rating) and breast lift (97% Worth It Rating) also made the list.

According to a recent RealSelf survey conducted online by The Harris Poll2, more than one-third (36%) of U.S. adults are considering undergoing one or more cosmetic treatments in the next 12 months, and only 26% have had one in the past.

"Getting a plastic surgery procedure is a highly personal decision, and many factors—including an individual's unique anatomy, concerns, and goals—come into play," said RealSelf Chief Medical Editor Dr. Lara Devgan. "That said, understanding how satisfied others are with a particular brand or procedure is a valuable insight for both doctors and patients."

For more information on the 2020 Most Worth It Ranking and Most Worth It procedures, please visit www.realself.com/news/most-worth-it-2020 .

Methodology

To be recognized as a 2020 Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must meet the minimum requirement of 50 reviews between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019, and have earned a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or higher during the same time period. A total of 15 nonsurgical and 37 surgical procedures earned a Most Worth It designation for 2020. While treatment Worth It Ratings in the 2020 Most Worth It Ranking are shown as rounded percentages, the actual ranking is determined by several decimal places.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors.

1 To be recognized as a Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must have a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or more over the prior 12 months and meet the minimum review requirement of 50 reviews during the same period.

2 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of RealSelf from January 6-8, 2020, among 2,007 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 820 have had a cosmetic treatment or are considering a cosmetic treatment in the next 12 months. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact RealSelf PR.

