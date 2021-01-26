RealSelf Reveals the Top 20 Highest Rated Cosmetic Procedures of the Year, According to RealSelf Worth It Ratings Shared by Patients

The RealSelf Worth It Rating is a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on thousands of reviews from consumers on RealSelf who, after undergoing a treatment, rated it as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It."

This list reveals the 20 Most Worth It procedures of the year, as determined by real patients on RealSelf.com

Male surgical procedures, breast-related surgeries, injectables earn highest consumer satisfaction

In comparison to past rankings, there are a few unpredicted procedure contenders that vied for the Most Worth It 2021 in both the nonsurgical and surgical categories. Weight loss is front and center, as sleeve gastrectomy achieved a 100% Worth It Rating. Breast surgeries continue to dominate the list, accounting for eight of the Most Worth It 2021 list. Breast implant removal and breast reduction procedures both accumulated a 98% Worth It Rating.

Included in the top 10 are two typically male-focused procedures — gynecomastia surgery, or male breast reduction, which garnered the #2 spot and a 99% Worth It Rating, and FUE Hair Transplant at #7, with a 97% Worth It Rating.

This year two injectables made the Most Worth It 2021 list, with Dysport (96% Worth It Rating), a neurotoxin that's commonly used to smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and frown lines, earning the spot as the top-ranking cosmetic injectable, edging out more well-known brands like Botox, which is #18 (94% Worth it Rating).

"During an unprecedented year, consumers relied on RealSelf more than ever to gain valuable insights they can trust, including how satisfied real patients are with their cosmetic procedure results," said James Coyle, RealSelf CEO. "Our annual Most Worth It list highlights the best of the best, with a straightforward look at the top-rated aesthetic procedures — based solely on Worth It Ratings from real patients."

Coyle also notes that the RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking is dominated by complex surgical procedures that require incredible expertise on the part of surgeons but can deliver dramatic, often life-changing results.

For more information on the 2021 RealSelf Most Worth It Ranking and Most Worth It procedures, please visit https://www.realself.com/news/most-worth-it-2021 .

Methodology

To be recognized as a 2021 Most Worth It procedure, a treatment must meet the minimum requirement of more than 50 reviews between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, and have earned a minimum cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% during the same time period. A total of 20 procedures (a mix of nonsurgical and surgical) earned a Most Worth It designation for 2021. While treatment Worth It Ratings in the RealSelf 2021 Most Worth It Ranking are shown as rounded percentages, the actual ranking is determined by several decimal places.

