RealSelf Taps Former Editor in Chief of Shape Magazine, Former Head of Digital at NewBeauty to Lead Content Revamp and Editorial Expansion

"Tara and Carolyn are two powerhouses in aesthetics and beauty, and give RealSelf a much-needed presence in New York," said Jani Strand, chief brand and communications officer at RealSelf. "After searching for months, we found two women who embrace the RealSelf notion of modern beauty and share our passion and drive to grow the brand."

In addition to elevating the overall look and feel of the brand, RealSelf will more prominently feature its large and growing community, so consumers can gain valuable insights from those who have first-hand experience with a procedure. The company's strategy also includes incorporating more evidence-based content and data-driven insights throughout the product. To support that effort, RealSelf recently hired Dr. Tugce Ozturk, a data scientist and beauty enthusiast who is solely dedicated to public-facing research and analytics. Ozturk has more than eight years of experience in research and evidence-based storytelling, as well as degrees in mechanical engineering and materials science and engineering.

Kraft, who most recently worked with digital lifestyle companies Glamsquad and Travelzoo, will shape and amplify the RealSelf editorial voice and point-of-view throughout the product experience. She will also act as a company spokesperson across social platforms and traditional media. Kraft has two decades of beauty and lifestyle experience, including four years serving as editor in chief of Shape magazine, where she simultaneously served as the editorial director of Fit Pregnancy and Natural Health.

Hsu joins RealSelf from NewBeauty, where she most recently served as head of digital and helped the company grow its audience by more than 300 percent in four years. In her new role as head of editorial content and programming at RealSelf, Hsu will oversee editorial development, lead the expansion of video and branded content, and set the company's content marketing and growth strategy. Like Kraft, Hsu will also serve as a spokesperson for RealSelf. Prior to NewBeauty, Hsu served as the editorial director of L'Oreal's Makeup.com, where she tripled site traffic during her tenure.

