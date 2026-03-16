Realta Fusion and Kyoto Fusioneering Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Fusion Energy Commercialization

Bilateral agreement will strengthen fusion industry ties between the U.S. and Japan and support joint development of plasma heating system design for magnetic mirror fusion machines, mirror-based neutron sources, and blanket and fuel cycle technology

MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Fusion and Kyoto Fusioneering (KF) today announced a bilateral strategic partnership designed to accelerate the global commercialization of fusion energy. Building upon decades of successful nation-to-nation collaboration in the public sector, this agreement capitalizes on the deep synergies between the advanced fusion ecosystems of the United States and Japan to drive unprecedented industrial momentum.

(Pictured, left to right: Keishi Sakamoto (KF), Dominick Bindl (Realta), Kieran Furlong (Realta), Kiyoshi Seko (KF), Yuhei Nozoe (Fusion Fuel Cycles), Yuto Yoshioka (KF))

The agreement outlines several areas of joint technological development that builds on the strengths of both companies. KF, a world leader in fusion engineering and integrated systems, will bring its deep expertise to the design, engineering, and fabrication of plasma heating systems optimized for use in Realta's magnetic mirror fusion machines. Realta and KF will also explore the design and deployment of mirror-based neutron sources that can be used to qualify materials and decisively de-risk the development of tritium blanket breeding and fuel cycle systems.

In the first phase of this partnership, Realta has purchased gyrotrons – the high-powered microwaves that help heat fusion plasmas to many times the temperature of the sun – from KF. These gyrotrons will be installed on Realta's first commercial-grade fusion machine, which will be located in their planned research and development facility known as The Realta Forge.

"Most visibly, this partnership allows Realta to access some of the best fusion engineering expertise in the world at KF and tap directly into the depth of the Japanese supply chain, but it goes much deeper than that," said Realta Fusion CEO and Co-Founder Kieran Furlong. "We're building a bridge between the fusion industrial ecosystems of two of the world's largest economies to get each of us to commercial fusion faster than we ever could on our own."

The collaboration between Realta and KF extends far beyond fusion hardware development. The companies will pursue joint engagement of their respective government stakeholders, industry associations, and standards bodies, while coordinating supply chain partnerships for components, materials, and subsystems.

"This alliance represents a powerful convergence of American ingenuity in plasma physics and Japanese excellence in precision manufacturing and integrated fusion systems," said Kiyoshi Seko, KF's President and COO. "By linking our respective industrial bases, we are not just advancing magnetic mirror technology; we are forging the resilient, cross-border supply chains required to make commercial fusion a reality."

About Realta Fusion

Realta Fusion spun out of a large fusion experiment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy. The experiment was the first to use high temperature superconducting magnets in a magnetic mirror configuration and confined its first plasma at a world-record breaking magnetic field strength of 17 Tesla. Realta Fusion recently announced a $36 million Series A funding round led by new investor Future Ventures, with further support from existing investor Khosla Ventures, who led Realta Fusion's seed round in 2023.

About Kyoto Fusioneering

Kyoto Fusioneering (KF) is the world's premier fusion technology and integrated systems provider, supporting many of the world's most advanced private and public fusion programs. As the largest fusion company to emerge from Japan, having raised over $120 million life-to-date, KF delivers critical-path technologies—including plasma heating, thermal management, and fuel cycle systems—essential for commercial fusion power. KF also proudly serves as the chair of the Japan Fusion Energy Council (J-Fusion), an organization bringing together over 100 private enterprises throughout Japan to align and accelerate the path to commercial fusion power. Headquartered in Tokyo, KF operates globally with subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, and a joint venture in Canada.

SOURCE Realta Fusion Inc