Realta Wealth Announces Advisory Board of Highly Respected Wealth Management Industry Leaders

Inaugural Board Includes RLR Strategic Partners Managing Partner Larry Roth, Haven Tower Group CEO Joseph Kuo and Docupace COO Mike Zebrowski

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth ("Realta"), an exclusive independent wealth management firm, announced today its inaugural corporate advisory board comprised of experienced and respected wealth management industry leaders to provide the firm's leadership team with objective insights, expert analysis, informed counsel and relevant support regarding the firm's strategic direction.

The three-member Realta Wealth Advisory Board will be led by Larry Roth, CPA, JD, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, as Board Chairman. Members include Joseph Kuo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Haven Tower Group LLC, and Mike Zebrowski, Chief Operating Officer at Docupace.

"We're honored that such a distinguished group of industry heavyweights accepted our invitation to join the Advisory Board," said Kevin Keefe, CEO of Realta Wealth. "Each is a respected leader and influencer in the wealth management space. Larry has unparalleled experience running and transforming large enterprises and consulting on mergers and acquisitions that have changed the face of the industry. Joe is among the best in the business in integrating communications, marketing and public relations to help firms distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace and reach their full growth potential and Mike has been at the forefront of the FinTech revolution that is reimagining what is possible in wealth management by creating digital tech solutions and operational efficiencies that elevate the advisor and client experiences. We look forward to gaining insight and guidance from each of them as Realta aggressively evolves to meet the needs of our rapidly changing industry."

The Advisory Board will assist senior leadership in developing a long-term offering strategy as Realta continues its transformation. The firm was rebranded from CoastalOne on Jan. 2. The Board will also consult on the creation of a differentiated technology stack that offers advisors and their end clients a flexible, highly secure and integrated technology ecosystem. In addition, the Board will provide guidance on a marketing and communications framework to empower advisors to leverage best-in-class capabilities and expert wealth management marketing resources to grow their businesses.

Larry Roth Named Advisory Board Chairman

Roth leads strategic investments on behalf of his firm in closely held wealth management and wealthtech businesses and advises senior management teams and boards of directors across the financial services industry. Additionally, Roth provides comprehensive mergers and acquisitions solutions, delivered in association with Berkshire Global Advisors. Having previously served as CEO of both Advisor Group and Cetera Financial Group – two of the largest independent wealth management firms in the country – Roth continues to serve as a Board member for multiple public and private wealth management and wealthtech companies. He has structured dozens of value-creating transactions as an investment banker, and has successfully acquired, grown and sold financial services businesses as an entrepreneur and private investor.

Roth said, "Realta is a firm on the move. They have committed leadership, dedicated staff and loyal advisors. I am thrilled to chair their Advisory Board as we work together to leverage and amplify our unique perspectives to help Kevin and his team steer their newly re-branded firm toward even greater success, with category leading wealth management solutions, innovative technologies and valuable advisor growth offerings."

Joseph Kuo and Mike Zebrowski Named Board Members

Kuo has 25 years of experience in public relations, corporate communications and marketing communications for financial services firms. Over the years, his work has encompassed ongoing brand elevation campaigns and communications support for transactional, regulatory and special situations. Kuo is Chief Executive Officer and founder of Haven Tower Group LLC, a leading strategic communications agency with a singular focus on serving the wealth management space. Before launching Haven Tower in 2011, he served as SVP and Head of Public Relations at LPL Financial, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the country. While at LPL, Kuo served as a key architect of the company's public positioning in its multi-billion-dollar initial public offering on the NASDAQ Stock Market in November 2010. Prior to LPL, he was a Partner at Kekst & Company, a leading global public relations firm. Kuo has served on the Board of Advisors of Entreda, providing strategic counsel to the company in support of its sale to Smarsh.

As COO at Docupace, Zebrowski oversees teams encompassing Product, Delivery, Relationship Management, Support, Training, Transitions and Legal. He has a proven record of creating optimal corporate culture, achieving record performance, improving client retention and employee satisfaction, exceeding aggressive business objectives, and consistent ideation and implementation of innovative solutions. Zebrowski has worked at MassMutual, TD Bank and eMoney, where he worked alongside the company's founder, Edmond Walters to build that successful business. In addition, he co-founded Advisor Innovation Labs, which was purchased by Envestnet to further its UI/UX and integration capabilities. He is an advisory board member for Tolerisk and is currently engaged in F2 Strategy's Executive in Residence program.

About Realta Wealth

Realta Wealth is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth includes Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA-registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light that is committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at www.RealtaWealth.com.

