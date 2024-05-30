Realta Wealth Appoints John Barragan Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Wealth Management Leader from Kestra, Goldman Sachs and Cetera Financial Group to Enhance Operational Experience for Financial Advisors

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth, an exclusive independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of John Barragan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting directly to CEO Kevin Keefe, Barragan will provide strategic direction and oversight for all operating, service and technology elements of the firm's offerings for financial advisors and their clients.

"It's an exciting time at Realta as we continue to enhance our offerings to advisors at a time of rapid evolution in our industry," Keefe said. "John's hands-on change-management experience across the broker-dealer and RIA space makes him a terrific addition to our leadership team. He has a solid reputation and is recognized for developing and executing effective business strategies while always keeping advisor and end-client needs top-of-mind."

Barragan will work with Realta's executive team to lead major transformational initiatives at the firm while maintaining a bespoke service and support experience for the firm's affiliated advisors. He will also help drive the development and execution of key initiatives to continue attracting highly accomplished advisors to Realta Wealth.

Before joining Realta, Barragan was Chief Operating & Compliance Officer at Kestra Investment Management. Prior to that, he led the Personal Financial Management shared operations team at Goldman Sachs. Barragan also spent several years at Cetera Financial Group, where he became Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Operations. He has an MBA from Westminster University and business certificates from Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

Barragan said, "At a time when many of the larger enterprises in our industry are losing their cultures and diverting their attention away from quality service as they focus on building scale, it's refreshing to join a firm like Realta that has an unwavering commitment to providing a high-touch experience. I look forward to listening to our advisors, learning about their businesses and working with the Realta leadership team to provide them with the innovative tools, value-added resources and personalized services they need to thrive."

About Realta Wealth

Realta Wealth is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth includes Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA-registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at www.RealtaWealth.com.

