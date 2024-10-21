Realta Wealth Continues Leadership Team Expansion, Adds Abbey Eastham As Head of Advisor Relations

Tenured Wealth Management Executive Joins From Cetera

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth, an exclusive independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Abbey Eastham as Head of Advisor Relations. Reporting directly to CEO Kevin Keefe, Eastham will foster and enhance the relationship between Realta and its network of elite independent financial advisors in this newly created role.

"We continue to build a strong leadership team at Realta by adding highly accomplished executives from across the wealth management space," Keefe said. "As a firm, we are delivering to our affiliated advisors all the essential benefits of an authentic independent provider, and to do this consistently, we need to listen and build trust by acting on their feedback. Abbey is a seasoned pro who will be a fierce advocate for our advisors, ensuring their voices are at the forefront when we make decisions about enhancing our offerings and allocating resources here to provide an exceptional advisor experience. With hard-won expertise and a stellar reputation, Abbey is the right person to deepen advisor relationships as Realta charts its course for the future. We are excited she chose to join us and look forward to all we will accomplish together."

Eastham will gather and implement advisor feedback, address escalated issues from the field and lead the firm's Strategic Advisory Council of top advisors to deliver and sustain an exceptional advisor experience. She will also partner with internal departments to ensure premier service delivery to advisors and develop programs and initiatives aimed at continuously improving the overall advisor experience.

She has more than 15 years of industry experience and has worked at some of the largest firms in the independent space. Before joining Realta, Eastham was a Senior Investment Solutions Manager at Cetera Financial Group. She has also been a Senior Vice President of Advisor Relations at First Allied Securities.

Eastham said, "I am thrilled to begin the next chapter of my career with Realta at such an exciting time for the firm. I love helping independent financial advisors grow their businesses and care for their clients. At Realta, I will ensure advisors receive the high-touch, bespoke service experience they deserve. It's great to be part of such an impressive team of dedicated industry leaders."

Realta Wealth is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth includes Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA-registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at www.RealtaWealth.com.

