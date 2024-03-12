Realta Wealth Names Experienced Finance Leader Tim Bowman As Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Leader to Drive Growth, Strengthen Firm Leadership as it Builds on Rebrand Efforts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth, an exclusive independent wealth management firm, announced the appointment of Tim Bowman, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer to help the firm's executive team deliver on its growth vision and strategy. He reports to Realta Wealth CEO Kevin Keefe.

"Tim has a stellar track record of helping financial services firms achieve outsized growth, and doing so with fiscally sound approaches," Keefe said. "With more than 30 years of experience, he understands how to deliver results in a complex and dynamic environment to create value for advisors and their clients."

Bowman will oversee all of Realta's financial operations, including accounting, FP&A, commissions, and financial reporting. As a member of the firm's Executive Committee, he will also play a key role in shaping strategic decision-making for the firm.

He joins Realta from Prime Trust, where he was CFO for the financial infrastructure platform. His previous roles include Senior Vice President of Finance at Cetera Finance Group, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at KCG Holdings and CFO at Arxis Capital Group.

Bowman said, "I'm excited to bring my experience to Realta as the firm embarks on its next phase with new leadership, brand, and value proposition. Realta has the energy and drive of a start-up, with the foundational stability and executive suite of a well-established firm. I'm looking forward to using my experience to help Kevin and the Realta organization execute our vision and growth strategy."

Bowman is a Certified Public Accountant and holds multiple FINRA licenses, including Series 4, 7, 24, 27, and 63.

About Realta Wealth

Realta Wealth is an independent broker-dealer and RIA platform that enables financial professionals to maximize the success of their practices. Realta Wealth includes Realta Equities, Inc., a FINRA-registered independent broker-dealer, and Realta Investment Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Realta's mission is to empower independent advisors to attract and serve affluent and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides advisors with best-in-class resources, bespoke support, a curated community of like-minded peers and a team of experienced and accessible executive leadership. The name Realta reflects the firm's position as a guiding light that is committed to helping its advisors and clients reach their financial goals. Learn more at www.RealtaWealth.com.

Media Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Lorene Yue or Kevin Danaher

424 317 4854 or 424 317 4856

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Realta Wealth