Realta Wealth Names Paul Tyler as Senior Vice President, Director of Business Development

Experienced Wealth Management Leader Joins from Ameriprise to Enhance Realta's Recruiting Strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realta Wealth, an exclusive independent wealth management firm, today announced Paul Tyler has joined as Senior Vice President, Director of Business Development. Reporting directly to CEO Kevin Keefe, Tyler will spearhead national recruiting efforts for the firm that will focus on recruiting accomplished financial professionals currently affiliated with the largest independent platforms in the industry seeking affiliation with a firm offering a true boutique culture and bespoke service model.

"As Realta continues to enhance its offerings to advisors, it's important that we are actively out in the marketplace telling our story," Keefe said. "Paul has the experience and talent to take our recruiting efforts to the next level. His track record of recruiting success and in-depth and current knowledge of the needs and wants of the type of elite advisors we are looking to attract, make him the perfect choice for this critical position."

Tyler will be responsible for implementing a firm-wide strategy to enhance the nationwide recruiting of financial advisors to Realta. He will lead the Business Development team and be integral in the full recruitment cycle, from building a pipeline to coordinating Home Office visits to closing agreements with new advisors.

Before joining Realta, Tyler was a Regional Director, Experienced Advisor Recruiting at Ameriprise Financial Services. He held various positions at Ameriprise since starting there in 2007 as a financial advisor.

Tyler said, "Realta is a firm on the move, and I am thrilled to be here at this inflection point for our industry. With large independent broker-dealers giving up their cultures for the sake of building scale, many advisors want to make a change. Realta is committed to becoming the destination of choice for accomplished advisors on the move who want the personal connections and exceptional service experience of a partner investing in their future and sees them as much more than just another rep code."

