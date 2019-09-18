RealTerm Energy Helps Seven Maine Municipalities Collectively Save $1 Million in Annual Energy Costs

BIDDEFORD, Maine, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTerm Energy has partnered with the municipalities of Biddeford, Dover-Foxcroft, Falmouth, Grand Isle, Mount Desert, South Portland and Wells to successfully convert their HID (high-intensity discharge) streetlights to LED (light-emitting diode) technology. On average, these projects are collectively saving the municipalities 67% in annual kWh (kilowatt-hours) and reducing their energy consumption by over 2.3 million kWh annually – equivalent to eliminating the greenhouse gas emissions produced by 345 cars per year. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, these municipalities will be saving nearly $1 million in yearly energy costs.

RealTerm Energy worked with the communities to remove existing fixtures and install the new technology by providing customized lighting designs and supporting the municipalities in the selection of their new LED light fixtures based on products that best suited their needs. RealTerm Energy also offered financing and ongoing maintenance options.

In addition, RealTerm Energy has managed the city-wide deployments of smart lighting controls for the municipalities of Biddeford, Falmouth, Grand Isle, South Portland, and Wells. Smart lighting enables streetlights to be paired with networked controllers, allowing for future deployment of Smart City technologies.

"RealTerm Energy provided us with an impressive and complete turn-key program. It included customized lighting design to ensure optimal light distribution, improved safety and resident comfort. It is a win for all involved and we encourage other Pine Tree State towns to consider this energy-saving and environmentally conscious move toward LED street lighting," urged Terry Helms Town Official, Selectman Town of Grand Isle, Maine.

RealTerm Energy is an international leader in providing energy-efficient turnkey LED streetlighting conversions for cities. RealTerm Energy has designed, procured, installed or is in the process of installing over 250,000 streetlights across North America and has worked with over 30 municipalities across the state of Maine.

About RealTerm Energy

RealTerm Energy is redefining the municipal street lighting market with intelligent LED lighting systems and services that deliver unmatched energy and maintenance savings. We also support municipalities in becoming Smart City-ready through MyTown, our Smart City app and municipal asset management platform. RealTerm Energy creates and fosters long-term partnerships with forward-thinking private, public and government market leaders to deliver innovative and cost-effective lighting solutions that make a real difference.

