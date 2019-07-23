Realterm Logistics Acquires a Final Mile Distribution Facility in Harrisburg, PA
Jul 23, 2019, 11:59 ET
ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realterm Logistics closed on the acquisition of a highly functional, 311,000 SF High Flow-Through (HFT) Facility in Harrisburg, PA. The property, constructed in 2014 with extremely rare 37' clear height, is located in the highly desirable Central PA submarket. The property has immediate access to I-76, I-83 and I-81 allowing users to service the entire eastern seaboard from Washington D.C. to New York and the rest of the northeast. The facility is fully leased.
Highlights of the property include:
- 99 dock-high doors, 6 drive-in doors
- 311,000 SF
- 52 Acres
- Built in 2014
The facility has perfect HFT functionality, with a shop, cross-dock, warehouse, fueling station, guard shack and significant excess parking. Over 40% of the country's population can be reached within a one-day drive from the property, with New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C./Baltimore and Pittsburgh all within 200 miles.
Brandon Moghimi and Brad Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller and facilitated the transaction.
About Realterm
Realterm is a leading logistics real estate investment management firm with assets under management of over US $4.5 billion. Realterm has over 300 people across seven offices – Annapolis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Montreal, Mumbai and Singapore. Realterm has an over 25-year track record of capitalizing on durable insights into the supply and demand of real assets through the global supply chain. Realterm manages three vertically-integrated investment platforms – Realterm Logistics, the largest owner of high flow through (HFT) logistics real estate in the U.S.; Aeroterm, the largest owner of on-airport air cargo logistics real estate in North America; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks, the largest industrial development platform in India. Realterm's strategies are capitalized through a series of closed-end and open-end commingled funds targeting core-plus to opportunistic returns.
Contact
Derek Fish, Vice President, Acquisitions
dfish@realterm.com
410.216.6133
