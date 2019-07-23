Realterm Logistics Acquires a Final Mile Distribution Facility in Harrisburg, PA

99 dock-high doors, 6 drive-in doors

311,000 SF

52 Acres

Built in 2014

The facility has perfect HFT functionality, with a shop, cross-dock, warehouse, fueling station, guard shack and significant excess parking. Over 40% of the country's population can be reached within a one-day drive from the property, with New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C./Baltimore and Pittsburgh all within 200 miles.

Brandon Moghimi and Brad Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller and facilitated the transaction.

About Realterm

Realterm is a leading logistics real estate investment management firm with assets under management of over US $4.5 billion. Realterm has over 300 people across seven offices – Annapolis, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Montreal, Mumbai and Singapore. Realterm has an over 25-year track record of capitalizing on durable insights into the supply and demand of real assets through the global supply chain. Realterm manages three vertically-integrated investment platforms – Realterm Logistics, the largest owner of high flow through (HFT) logistics real estate in the U.S.; Aeroterm, the largest owner of on-airport air cargo logistics real estate in North America; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks, the largest industrial development platform in India. Realterm's strategies are capitalized through a series of closed-end and open-end commingled funds targeting core-plus to opportunistic returns.

Contact

Derek Fish, Vice President, Acquisitions

dfish@realterm.com

410.216.6133

SOURCE Realterm

Related Links

http://www.realterm.com

