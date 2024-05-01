Realtex, Inc., Launches Seed Fund to Fuel Growth in Value-Add Multifamily Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtex, Inc., a leading multifamily real estate investment company headquartered in San Francisco, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new seed fund aimed at capitalizing on midsized value-add multifamily opportunities in key growth markets across the United States.

With a focus on acquiring and enhancing multifamily properties ranging from 20 to 50 units, Realtex is poised to leverage its expertise and strategic approach to drive value for investors while meeting the growing demand for quality housing in thriving communities.

"Realtex is excited to embark on this new chapter with the launch of our value-add multifamily seed fund," said Cody Fornari, CEO of Realtex. "Our goal is to identify and capitalize on midsized value-add opportunities in dynamic growth markets, delivering superior returns to our investors while making a positive impact on communities through strategic real estate investments."

The seed fund represents an important milestone for Realtex as it expands its footprint beyond its San Francisco base into high-growth markets nationwide. By targeting properties with value-add potential, Realtex aims to unlock hidden value and drive sustainable growth in net rental income and property appreciation.

"We believe that our approach of focusing on value-add multifamily opportunities aligns perfectly with the current market dynamics," remarked Boris Fadeev, President of Realtex. "This fund allows us to execute on our proven strategy of acquiring properties with untapped potential and implementing tailored value enhancement initiatives to generate attractive returns for our investors on a national level."

Realtex's seasoned team of real estate professionals brings decades of experience in acquisitions, asset management, and property operations to the table, ensuring the successful execution of the fund's investment strategy.

Realtex is a San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment company specializing in value-add opportunities. With a focus on acquiring and enhancing residential properties in key growth markets across the United States, Realtex is committed to delivering superior returns to investors while making a positive impact on communities through strategic real estate investments. www.realtexgroup.com

