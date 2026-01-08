RealTime Laboratories' At-Home Mycotoxin Mold Testing Panel Now Available Direct-to-Consumer

Urine-based test gives individuals direct access to insight into active mold toxins in the body, expanding patient choice and self-advocacy as interest in mold exposure grows

Mycotoxins are poisonous compounds produced by fungal organisms or molds that can be found in the body.

The at-home test detects the presence of 16 different mycotoxins, and is HSA/FSA-eligible.

Allowing consumers to purchase these tests directly follows a growing trend of patient interest and advocacy of their health.

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Laboratories Inc. , a medical and diagnostic laboratory specializing in mold and environmental toxin detection, today announces its Mycotoxin Panel and suite of at-home tests are now available for direct purchase by consumers. The expansion increases access to testing by allowing individuals to purchase the panel directly, empowering individuals to take a more active role in understanding potential mold exposure and its impact on their health.

The at-home testing kit analyzes a noninvasive urine sample to detect 16 clinically relevant mycotoxins, toxic compounds produced by certain molds. The direct-to-consumer offering reflects increasing demand from individuals seeking clearer answers when symptoms persist or remain unexplained, or when environmental exposure may be a concern.

Interest in environmental health and mold exposure has increased in recent years, driven in part by heightened awareness of indoor air quality and its potential impact on well-being. At the same time, more consumers are seeking data that can help inform conversations with healthcare providers, particularly when symptoms are persistent or difficult to explain.

"Mold exposure often comes from places people spend the most time, like their homes or workplaces, and it's not always obvious," said Jack Frausing, CEO of RealTime Labs. "Having direct access to urine-based mycotoxin testing gives individuals a practical way to understand what their bodies are actually processing so they can decide what steps to take next."

Unlike blood testing, which may only show an immune response to mycotoxin exposure, urine testing captures mycotoxins that the body is actively processing and excreting. This makes it a more reliable and cost-efficient way to understand current mold toxicity in the body. Urine collection is simple, stable, and cost-efficient, making it well-suited for individuals seeking accessible insight without invasive procedures.

RealTime Labs' mycotoxin panel is among the most extensive available and is HSA/FSA-eligible. It also offers an environmental mold and mycotoxin assessment, or EMMA, to test the environment for the presence and abundance of molds and the same mycotoxins measured in the urinary mycotoxin panel.

To learn more about RealTime Labs or purchase their at-home tests, visit www.realtimelab.com .

About RealTime Labs:

RealTime Laboratories is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited clinical laboratory and a pioneer in mycotoxin testing, offering the most accurate and comprehensive tests on the market. With a commitment to advancing medical testing services, RTL has played a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities for healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

