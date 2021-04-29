Realtime Media Offers Receipt Validation for Consumer Rewards

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtime Media, a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology, provides receipt validation services as a premier solution, in addition to its digital promotions offerings. Customer receipt validation invites users to text or upload a picture of their receipt as proof of their participation in a sweepstakes, contest or instant win game to receive special rewards. Receipt validation can also be used to instantly qualify consumers for cash or gift card rewards, as a mechanism of driving brand loyalty.

This innovative process is used to incentivize purchase behavior by seamlessly connecting brands with their consumers and fostering customer engagement.

In a recent survey conducted by Realtime Media, the company found that 85% of respondents have run or considered running receipt validation, purchase-based campaigns. Realtime Media is tapping into the needs of brands and is making it easy to integrate receipt validation by streamlining the process which includes:

Capturing and processing receipts from any retailer;

Developing and managing the registration microsite for the rewards;

Validating or rejecting receipts based on meeting program requirements;

Strategic concept developments;

Daily reporting on key metrics; and

Automated fulfillment of digital rewards and incentives

"Receipt validation is a powerful way to launch loyalty incentives that increase purchase consideration, drive repeat purchases and build brand loyalty," said Robert Bernstock, President/CEO, Realtime Media. "This technology enables CPG brands to place an incentive at the most critical part of the shopper journey – in the aisle; and it's all accomplished with no complex POS integrations with retailers. We are proud to offer this service to our clients and they are already seeing success with many campaigns."

Realtime Media's Receipt Validation uses OCR technology to recognize key details from receipts, ensuring consumer purchases are recorded and registered accurately. Additionally, Realtime Media offers legal consulting with expertise in sweepstakes and loyalty marketing, and comprehensive prize and digital reward fulfillment options that help incorporate receipt validation and engaging digital promotions into marketing.

ABOUT REALTIME MEDIA:

Realtime Media is a global leader in driving customer acquisition and engagement through creative applications of technology. Its proprietary solutions – including custom promotions, loyalty campaigns, instant-win games, contests and sweepstakes – engage customers and prospects while gathering valuable marketing data and producing metrics-based results. The solutions enable Realtime's clients to reach audiences across mobile, social, location-based, traditional and online media. With 20 years' experience, Realtime Media delivers flexible-yet-complex solutions securely and effectively and can help from concept to execution and fulfillment with full compliance coverage. Learn more at www.rtm.com.

