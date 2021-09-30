RealTime Releases First 'Sign on the Line' Technology in the Industry

'Sign on the Line' technology offers a more real-world experience for users that need to sign records such as FDA Form 1572s, Financial Disclosure Forms (FDF) and binding study agreements. Current eSignatures offered within other clinical research document management systems only allow for one general eSignature on the 'back page' of a record to indicate a signatory's approval or acknowledgement of an entire document. Additionally, current technologies do not allow for acknowledgements of specific sections, the ability to checkmark certain areas as true/false or yes/no, or include additional elements such as comment fields and date insertions.

The limitations of current eSignature solutions are a concern with auditors and regulators, which is why RealTime prioritized the development of this solution and brought it to the market. Further, instead of integrating with a large eSignature vendor, RealTime fully developed this technology to make it an affordable add-on feature for no additional cost to RealTime customers.

"We are very excited to announce this new technology that vastly improves the eSignature processes within RealTime for all of our customers," said Rick Greenfield, CEO and Lead Inventor, RealTime Software Solutions, LLC. "Capturing an investigator's signature on the signature line of an FDA-regulated document is important, and regulators have voiced concerns with how legacy systems handle eSignatures. RealTime is committed to improving these advanced electronic systems for all stakeholders to ensure better, more efficient and more compliant processes."

About Real-Time: RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software products for clinical trial research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done. To learn more, visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Baker

APR

[email protected]

SOURCE RealTime Software Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://realtime-ctms.com

