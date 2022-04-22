RealTime Reservation Launches Partnership with Non-Profit One Tree Planted

Hospitality Management Software Company Promises to Plant One Tree for Every Digital Waiver Signed

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Reservation, the leading hospitality management and inventory software company, has announced a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization dedicated to making it simple for anyone to give back to the environment. As part of the initiative, for every client that signs the RealTime Waiver one tree will be planted as part of One Tree Planted's One for One program. This partnership is just one part of a greater corporate social responsibility initiatives that RealTime Reservation has planned to celebrate Earth Month and a continued commitment to the environment and our planet.

"Giving back to the environment and supporting sustainability is something that we take very seriously at RealTime Reservation and we are pleased to partner with such an incredible organization like One Tree Planted," says Shawn Tarter, president of RealTime Reservation. "They have a proven track record of giving back to the environment in an effective and meaningful manner and we are pleased to join several of our high-profile hospitality clients in supporting this organization."

As part of the initial campaign, RealTime Reservation will work with participating hotel partners such as Marriott, Fairmont, and several other companies to implement the RealTime Waiver and as a result, plant one tree for each client that signs up. This feature is embedded directly within RealTime Reservations integrated pre-arrival portals and allows hotels and resorts to disconnect from standard paper waivers. "Our integrated software promotes paperless transactions, allowing guests to interact and book digitally, making it the perfect program to kick off our campaign with One Tree Planet," adds Tarter.

With the RealTime Waiver, hotels will maintain complete control of guest-booked activities. This includes permission to update legal language on waivers in real-time and at any time, involvement in activities hosted by third party vendors through the hotels legal department, and easy access to signed waivers that can be filtered by activity, date, guest name, and more. Activity waivers range from bicycle rentals to surfing lessons to kids club and new applications are being created daily to streamline management operations.

One Tree Planted is a reforestation nonprofit committed to making it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Founded in 2014, the organization has more than doubled their impact year over year and works with global planting partners across 43 countries to help plant trees for biodiversity and environmental recovery.

"We're proud to partner with RealTime Reservation, who are committed to doing their part towards building a healthier environment," says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "With RealTime Reservation's generous support, we are restoring vital ecosystems, empowering local communities and combatting the effects of climate change, helping to create a brighter future for this planet — and we look forward to growing our partnership together."

For more information about RealTime Reservation, log onto our website at www.realtimereservation.com or follow us on Instagram at @realtimeres.

For more information about One Tree Planet, visit www.onetreeplaneted.org or follow us on social media at @onetreeplanted.

