RealTime Software Solutions Reports Record Growth in 2023, Emerging as the Premier Clinical Trial Management Solution for Clinical Research Sites

News provided by

RealTime Software Solutions

17 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Software Solutions, a leading provider of cutting-edge eClinical solutions for clinical research sites, proudly announces a year of remarkable growth and success in 2023, solidifying its position as the premier choice for clinical research sites navigating the complexities of clinical trials. The company's success has been amplified through the strategic acquisitions of Complion and Devana Solutions, uniting best-in-class platforms to modernize clinical research site operations management.

Stephen Johnson, CEO of RealTime Software Solutions, reflects on the landmark year, stating, "The previous year has been transformative for RealTime. We have not only grown in terms of our user base and platform functionality, but we have also integrated the strengths of Complion and Devana into our suite of solutions. This evolution is a testament to our team's commitment to improving clinical trial management with state-of-the-art eClinical solutions."

Key Achievements:

  • Exponential User Adoption: Adopted by over 3,000 clinical research sites worldwide, RealTime has experienced a rapid surge in user growth. The platform's intuitive interface and comprehensive features have played a pivotal role in attracting a diverse and expanding user base.
  • Advanced Functionality: In response to the evolving needs of the clinical research community, RealTime has invested significantly in product development, introducing cutting-edge features and functionalities across the platform, from eSource to CTMS, eDOCS (an eRegulatory solution), participant engagement, PROPEL, and more. These advancements have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial management, making RealTime an indispensable tool for site professionals while improving the participant experience.
  • Global Impact: RealTime has expanded its global reach, establishing a stronger presence in key markets. Collaborations with clinical research sites worldwide have contributed to the platform's widespread adoption and recognition as a global leader in clinical trial management solutions.
  • User Community: RealTime remains committed to a customer-centric approach, actively seeking feedback from its user community. The platform has prioritized user onboarding, training and support initiatives to ensure that clients can maximize the benefits of the suite of solutions.

The integration and combination of RealTime, Complion and Devana represents a significant stride in providing comprehensive and user-friendly eClinical solutions for clinical trial management. RealTime looks forward to further elevating its position as a technology leader, delivering innovative technology that empowers clinical research sites and accelerates the development of life-changing therapies.

About RealTime Software Solutions:
RealTime Software Solutions, LLC is a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions that help clinical research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs easily manage complex clinical research processes. The company's products include Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eRegulatory document management (eDOCS), electronic data capture for source documents (eSOURCE), participant payments (SitePAY/GlobalPAY), participant engagement solutions (TEXT, eCONSENT and MyStudyManager™ Participant Portal), Complion eISF and Devana PROPEL. With a strong track record of empowering research organizations, RealTime Software Solutions is dedicated to creating powerful, user-friendly interfaces that revolutionize how research gets done. 

Contact:
Daenya McDonald
Director of Communications
[email protected]
(210) 852-4310 x1114

SOURCE RealTime Software Solutions

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.