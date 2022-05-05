Realto Closes $4.5 million Funding Round; Total Amount Raised now $8 million

"These proceeds will fund growth and expansion, including the hiring of key personnel across the Realto organization." Tweet this

"We're excited to welcome these important investors as we continue to expand our robust trading capabilities across the universe of alternative products," said Realto CEO Brian King. "These proceeds will be used to fund growth and expansion, including the hiring of important personnel across the Realto organization."

"We are also pleased to announce that John Fein, Firebrand managing partner, joins the Realto board," he added.

"We are thrilled to lead this round in Realto," Mr. Fein said. "The team has deep experience building exchanges and facilitating commercial real estate transactions, and is targeting a huge addressable market of traditionally illiquid real estate and other alternative assets. The Realto platform is poised to unlock billions of dollars of value for their customers and we're very excited to support their growth."

"KCRise Fund is delighted to invest in Realto and its seasoned leaders," said Darcy Howe, the firm's Founder and Managing Director. "The team has an established history of successfully disrupting highly complex industries and we are excited to partner with them in scaling their private securities marketplace."

The latest investments cap a busy period at Realto as it seeks to provide all investors with the daily liquidity opportunities that didn't exist previously for secondary trading of real estate and other illiquid securities:

In November, the company received broker-dealer approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, clearing the firm to launch.

In December, Realto's proprietary trading platform went live with trades in Phillips Edison & Co. (PECO) Class B restricted shares.

& Co. (PECO) Class B restricted shares. In January, Realto received U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission clearance to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS), allowing the firm to offer additional secondary trading opportunities via enhancements such as additional order types and two-sided quotes.

To trade with Realto, please contact President Jeff Kinney at [email protected].

ABOUT REALTO

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc.) is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT FIREBRAND VENTURES

Firebrand is a seed stage venture capital firm that invests in authentic leaders located in emerging communities. We meet founders where they are by serving as a trusted partner in the startup journey. Firebrand has offices in Boulder, Austin, and Kansas City. Learn more at www.firebrandvc.com.

ABOUT KCRISE FUND

KCRise Fund is a venture capital firm focused on investing in early stage technology companies with a strategic connection to the Kansas City region. The firm manages over $70 million in investor capital and has invested in 37 companies with six exits to date, including BacklotCars, PayIt, and Spear Power Systems. Learn more at www.KCRiseFund.com.

