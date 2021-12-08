Realto Launches Platform for Trading of Illiquid Alternative Securities

"Realto is excited to reach this milestone as we work to provide all investors with daily liquidity opportunities" Tweet this

"We are working hand-in-hand with institutions, asset managers, advisors and individuals to democratize trading of these assets and thank our investors and critical partners for their support in making Realto possible," they added.



In January, the company expects to receive U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission clearance to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS). The ATS designation will allow Realto to offer additional secondary trading opportunities via enhancements such as additional order types and two-sided quotes.



Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc.) is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities.



