REALTOR®️ Foundation Fixes Up Home of San Jose Senior Citizen

"The Rebuilding Day event was a fantastic opportunity for REALTORS®️ to give back to their community," said Clayton Dodds, SCCR Foundation Chair. "Volunteering makes such a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors and friends in Santa Clara County, which is core to our Foundation's mission. It is especially critical this year, so we were all thrilled to participate."

This project was one of 24 Rebuilding Day events organized by RTSV throughout Santa Clara County. SCCR Foundation members were joined by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and District 6 Councilmember Dev Davis, who arrived during the morning shift to thank the volunteers and lend a hand.

The SCCR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®, which is made up of over 6,000 REALTORS® and Affiliates in and around the Bay Area. The SCCR Foundation aims to bring organized real estate together by investing in our neighborhoods with compassion, foresight and action.

