REALTOR® Services Corp, (RSC) and Rental Beast Launch New Levels of Seamless Rental Features and Navigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSC, the provider of the Pikes Peak Multiple Listing Services (PPMLS™) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS®, (PPAR), today announced its partnership with Rental Beast, the leading provider of rental-centric software solutions for real estate professionals. The two companies have completed a lead-to-lease rental integration for real estate professionals and property managers in the Colorado Springs and Pike's Peak region and throughout Colorado.

RSC is the trusted source of real estate market data in the region that serves more than 6,000 REALTORS® and is available to the growing number of property managers throughout the state. Rental Beast is a one-of-kind rental technology platform. It provides multiple listings services (MLSs) with a suite of unique, rental-centric software solutions making it easy for real estate professionals to add, edit, search, and market residential rental listings directly from their existing MLS software platforms.

RSC joins a growing list of MLSs and REALTOR® Associations integrated with Rental Beast, opting to employ a fully hosted solution managing all core rental-related functions within their MLS platform.

Provided as a subscriber benefit and seamlessly integrated with RSC's Matrix platform via a secure SSO, Rental Beast systems now drive all core residential rental functions, including listing ingestion, editing, and maintenance, with features designed to make it easier for property managers to list properties, increase exposure, and generate rental leads within PPMLS™. Additionally, by connecting RSC with Rental Beast's database of more than ten million owner-sourced listings, property managers throughout Colorado are now able to claim and instantly add properties to PPMLS™ without the pains of listing entry or maintenance.

RSC subscribers also enjoy direct access to listing syndication, rental client management, online rental applications, tenant screening, and rental education tools within PPMLS™.

"We designed our platform so that MLSs don't have to make costly changes to their systems to help their subscribers service the 50% of the population that rents before they buy. We continue to enhance our rental service offerings to be an efficient and full-service partner to MLSs, Associations, brokerages, REALTORS®, and property managers," said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast.

Rental Beast is also powering the Association's consumer-facing website, pikespeakrentals.com, where renters from Colorado and beyond can search, schedule a showing, and in some cases submit a rental application for any listing available in PPMLS™.

"Our market is experiencing an increase in housing prices and demand with a shortage of inventory. Rentals are the gateway to homeownership or the permanent solution for some in a highly competitive market," said Steve Volkodav, Chief Executive Officer for Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS®. "It is crucial for our subscribers and members to have the most comprehensive tools available that seamlessly integrate into PPMLS™. Rental Beast has everything-rental for our users."

About RSC

REALTOR® Services Corp. (RSC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® (PPAR) and currently serves over 6,000 REALTOR® subscribers in the Pikes Peak Region. The Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS® was founded in 1902 and currently represents over 4,700 REALTORS® and Affiliate Members.

For more information about PPAR visit PPAR.com .

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Rental Beast for MLS brings the power of Rental Beast to Multiple Listing Services and their subscribing agents and brokers. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of Realtors® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS .

