Realtor.com®: A 73.2% Spike in Monthly Payments For Moving Traps U.S. Homeowners in Place

A Hefty Financial Penalty for Moving: Nationally, typical current mortgage holders face nearly a $1,000 increase in monthly payments to buy a median-priced home today.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sizable gap between existing mortgage payments and the cost of buying a home in today's market has created a powerful "lock-in effect" across the nation. The feeling that many homeowners have—that "I couldn't afford to buy my home today"—is validated by a new Realtor.com® report .

The report finds that today's typical U.S. mortgage holder pays roughly $1,300 in principal and interest a month. However, to purchase a typical home in today's market, it would require a monthly payment of nearly $2,236, or a 73.2% increase in mortgage payments. This financial jump is the foundation of the lock-in effect, contributing to historically low mobility and lean for-sale inventory.

"The lock-in effect isn't just theoretical; it's a significant factor weighing on the decisions of American homeowners," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "When the average mortgage holder is staring down a $1,000-a-month cost increase just to move, that requires incredible budget flexibility that many households simply cannot manage and others choose not to take on. The ultra-low rates of 2020-2021 have become golden handcuffs, starving many local housing markets of much needed supply."

The foundation of this dilemma lies in the recent history of mortgage rates. Record-low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021 spurred a boom in purchase and refinance activity, resulting in more than one in four current mortgages dating to those two years alone. Once mortgage rates began climbing in 2022, origination activity collapsed sharply; only 22.1% of outstanding mortgages originated from 2022 through August 2025. As rates and home prices rose, the total cost of financing a home purchase increased sharply, meaning current homeowners who secured those ultra-low rates pay far less each month than new buyers, widening the gap that forms the lock-in effect.

Low-Priced Markets See Smallest Lock-in Effect, But Costs Remain Significant

Even in more affordable markets, housing costs have risen, but the required increase in monthly payments to buy a typical home is smaller than the national average, making mobility more feasible. Markets with the smallest lock-in effects include:

Pittsburgh, Penn.: Homeowners face a 32.5% increase in monthly payments.

Baltimore, Md.: The increase is 34.0%.

Buffalo, N.Y.: The gap stands at 34.8%.

"While low-cost markets offer the smallest penalty for moving, they weren't spared by rising rates, they simply started from a less locked-in position," said Hannah Jones, Senior Economic Research Analyst at Realtor.com®. "Crucially, many owners in these areas hold higher-rate mortgages, meaning fewer are clinging to those extremely low rates. Their penalty for selling is smaller, but the cost of mobility is still high everywhere."

Lock-in Effect by Metro: Lowest Increase in Monthly Payments Metro Current Mortgage Holder Median Monthly Pmt Current Mortgage Holder Median Rate Oct 2025 Est. Monthly Pmt Gap USA $1,291 4.0 % $2,236 73.2 % Pittsburgh, Pa. $995 4 % $1,318 32.5 % Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. $1,505 3.9 % $2,016 34.0 % Buffalo-Cheektowaga, N.Y. $1,046 4.3 % $1,410 34.8 % Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. $997 4.1 % $1,413 41.6 % San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas $1,209 4.3 % $1,734 43.4 % Urban Honolulu, Hawaii $2,415 3.8 % $3,473 43.8 % Toledo, Ohio $798 4.3 % $1,149 43.9 % Akron, Ohio $874 4.3 % $1,263 44.5 % Birmingham, Ala. $1,075 4.1 % $1,581 47.0 % Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek, Ohio $902 4.4 % $1,335 48.0 %

High-Priced Metros are Most Locked-in

In high-priced metros, the financial jump is especially burdensome. Because homes are already expensive, buyers typically rely on larger mortgage balances, which amplifies the impact of rising rates. This has led to dramatic lock-in in markets like:

San Jose, Calif.: A gap of 179.6% in estimated monthly payments.

Los Angeles, Calif.: A gap of 176.4%.

Portland, Maine: A gap of 154.8%.

Lock-in Effect by Metro: Largest Increase in Monthly Payments Metro Current Mortgage Holder Median Monthly Pmt Current Mortgage Holder Median Rate Oct 2025 Est. Monthly Pmt Gap USA $1,291 4.0 % $2,236 73.2 % San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. $2,604 3.8 % $7,281 179.6 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. $2,096 3.8 % $5,792 176.4 % Portland-South Portland, Maine $1,297 4.0 % $3,305 154.8 % Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. $2,090 3.8 % $5,267 151.9 % Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, Conn. $1,696 3.9 % $4,214 148.5 % Boise City, Idaho $1,331 3.9 % $3,159 137.3 % San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif. $2,108 3.8 % $4,886 131.8 % Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass. - N.H. $1,857 3.8 % $4,216 127.0 % Providence-Warwick, R.I. - Mass. $1,372 3.8 % $3,070 123.8 % Salt Lake City-Murray, Utah $1,393 3.9 % $3,054 119.2 %

Getting Unstuck

With home prices still well above pre-pandemic levels and mortgage rates high, options for locked-in homeowners to move often involve financial strategy, such as renting their current home out, downsizing, or relocating to a lower cost of living area. Unlocking the housing market will require a combination of easing affordability constraints, such as a sustained decline in mortgage rates, stronger income growth, or slower home-price appreciation, and perhaps most importantly, time.

