Realtor.com® and LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Survey Shows Housing Discrimination Remains an Issue

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced it is collaborating with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance in an effort to help identify challenges and initiate positive change in the housing industry. The organizations also unveiled the findings of a new survey which reveals that LGBTQ discrimination in real estate remains a problem, members of the LGBTQ community are less likely to be homeowners, and neighbors who are accepting are key to feeling welcome in a new place.

"Home means something different to everyone -- family, love, security, belonging -- and Realtor.com® believes that no matter the circumstance, every person deserves the opportunity to create a home that reflects who they are and what is most important to them," said Mickey Neuberger, CMO for Realtor.com®. "The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is an essential voice in the discussion of fair housing and we are excited to work with them on these very important issues. We're proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ community and are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in housing."

The report is based on an online survey of 1,538 LGBTQ community members living in the U.S conducted by Community Marketing & Insights, a 100% LGBTQ-owned and -operated research firm, from May 14-21, 2021.

Discrimination in real estate remains a problem

Executive Order 13988, enacted in Jan. 2021, aimed to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. And while it was a significant step forward, housing discrimination in the LGBTQ community continues to be an issue. When survey respondents were asked if they have ever been discriminated against when applying for a rental lease or buying a home, almost 2 in 10 (17%) confirmed they had been discriminated against, 12% weren't sure but suspected discrimination and 71% had not experienced this. Discrimination was even more pronounced in the transgender community, with 44% having experienced or suspected discrimination. Fifty-two percent of respondents said this discrimination took place in the last 5 years.

Of those who had experienced discrimination, 68% revealed it was because of their sexual orientation, 33% attributed it to their race or ethnicity and 25% said it was because of their gender or gender identity. Some respondents reported that they had experienced multiple forms of discrimination.

"Discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in housing is real, but we know the fear of discrimination is even greater," said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance. "Our community already must place an outsized emphasis in identifying safe and accepting communities. Discrimination and the fear of it is another burden. I don't believe we are going to see the number of LGBTQ+ homeowners rise without eliminating housing discrimination against us. It is an unnecessary barrier that should be illegal as it is for other diverse groups."

Weyandt pointed out that the Fair Housing Act, which was passed in 1968, still not does protect Americans from discrimination against sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBTQ people less likely to be homeowners

According to the survey, 49% of respondents own their primary residence, compared to about 66% of the general population. This number was even lower among transgender (35%), Black (29%) and Latinx (41%) community members. While there are many factors that contribute to this homeownership rate, economic and other forms of discrimination can discourage homeownership. This type of discrimination is especially prevalent among transgender and non-binary community members.

City life remains popular among the community

Survey results show that about half (49%) of the LGBTQ community currently lives in a big or medium-sized city. Twenty seven percent of respondents live in big cities, 22% in medium-sized cities, 13% in small cities, 25% in the suburbs, and 13% in small towns and rural areas. The study also found some differences by gender: Gay and bi+ men are more likely to live in big cities than lesbian and bi+ women, who live more evenly divided across community types. Transgender and non-binary community members are the least likely to be in big cities, making non-discrimination legal protections at the state and national level even more important. Seventy percent of survey takers said their city or town is "somewhat" to "very LGBTQ-friendly." However, it's important to note there is likely to be self-selection of inclusive areas.

When asked what type of environments respondents would consider moving to in the next 10 years, city life remained popular with medium-sized cities (50%) being favored over big cities (40%). Some in the community were also interested in the suburbs (32%), small towns (26%), and rural areas (17%). The responses were in line with the established pattern of younger people being more interested in cities and older people interested in less crowded environments. Realtor.com® recently identified ten affordable LGBTQ-friendly cities .

"Members of the LGBTQ community often seek out places where they feel safe as well as welcome," said Realtor.com®'s Deputy News Editor, Clare Trapasso. "These tend to be places with visible and supported LGBTQ communities, LGBTQ protections in place and where they believe they are less likely to be discriminated against."

Lack of diversity holds LGBTQ members back from less urban areas

When respondents living in cities were asked if there was anything holding them back, the No. 1 response was a lack of culture and entertainment in these less urban areas. The No. 2 reason was that these areas are not racially and ethnically diverse and accepting and No. 3 was a preference to be in communities with larger numbers or visible LGBTQ community members.

On the flip side, when all survey respondents were asked what is most appealing about these areas, lower cost of living rose to the top as the best attribute. It was followed by outdoor space and larger yards, and then "better overall quality of life."

Acceptance is key when choosing a home and neighbors have the most influence

Regardless of location, acceptance is a key factor for respondents when it comes to deciding where to buy a home. When asked whether they would purchase a home if they had doubts about whether they would be accepted, the majority (55%) said no, 32% said they were unsure, and only 12% said yes.

So, what would make a LGBTQ member feel welcome? No. 1 response: the people in the neighborhood. Seventy-six percent of respondents said neighbors who seem friendly, open, and accepting of LGBTQ neighbors would help make them feel welcome. The No. 2 attribute was a neighborhood or town that is racially and ethnically diverse, and No. 3 was local anti-discrimination laws that specifically include sexual orientation and/or gender identity as protected groups.

Survey results:

Do you feel that you have ever been discriminated against when applying for a rental lease or buying a home? Yes 17% No 71% Not sure 12%

What type of discrimination did you experience when applying for a rental lease or buying a home (of those who experienced discrimination)? Because of my sexual orientation 68% Because of my gender or gender identity 25% Because of my race or ethnicity 33% Because of my age 18% Because of a disability 10% Other form of discrimination 13%

How long ago was the most recent time you experienced discrimination when applying for a rental lease or buying a home? Less than 1 year ago 12% 1 to less than 3 years ago 21% 3 to less than 5 years ago 19% 5 to less than 10 years ago 16% 10 to less than 20 years ago 13% 20 years or more ago 13% Unsure 6%

What type of environment best describes the primary place in which you live now? Urban / Big city 27% Urban / Medium-sized city 22% Small city 13% Suburb 25% Small town surrounded by countryside 7% Rural area 6%

How LGBTQ-friendly do you consider the city or town in which you currently live? Very LGBTQ-friendly 31% Somewhat LGBTQ-friendly 39% Neutral 16% Somewhat LGBTQ-unfriendly 10% Very LGBTQ-unfriendly 3% Unsure 1%

What type of environments would you be interested in moving to in the next 10 years? Urban / Big city 40% Urban / Medium-sized city 50% Small city 36% Suburb 32% Small town surrounded by countryside 26% Rural area 17% Unsure 9%

Do any of the following hold you back from moving or living in the suburbs, small towns or rural areas? I don't feel safe living in less urban areas 25% I worry that [my family and] I won't be accepted in less urban areas 39% I prefer to be in communities with larger numbers or visible LGBTQ community members 59% I like participating in LGBTQ events and they are not available in less urban areas 40% I feel these areas are not racially and ethnically diverse and accepting 59% I would not want to live in areas without LGBTQ legal protections 57% Lack of public transit 38% Lack of culture and entertainment in less urban areas 62% Fewer employment opportunities / jobs 44% I prefer to walk to restaurants and shops 39%

Regardless of where you live now, what qualities might encourage you to move to (or continue to live in) the suburbs, smaller towns or rural areas? Better for people that are married or in long-term relationships 16% Better to raise children 12% Better schools for my children 11% Larger homes 30% Outdoor space at home / larger yards 59% Fewer people than live in urban areas 28% Closer to parks and outdoor recreation 39% Able to work remotely 39% Lower cost of living 72% Better overall quality of life 55% Lower crime 43% To be closer to family 23% Having open land / acreage surrounding my house 42% Not sure 2% None of the above 5%

When searching for a new neighborhood or place to live, which of the following LGBTQ elements would be important to you or would make you feel welcome? Easy access to LGBTQ groups, meet-ups and social functions 31% Known as the "LGBTQ neighborhood" within a city or town 29% Known as an "LGBTQ-friendly" city or town 61% LGBTQ resident issues and concerns are part of the local government's website 36% LGBTQ people are visible in the neighborhood, even if not in large numbers 60% The politics of the people in the town or neighborhood are similar to my beliefs 57% Pride celebrations or other LGBTQ events available to attend 37% Neighbors who seem friendly, open, and accepting of new LGBTQ neighbors 76% You see rainbow flags or other LGBTQ-supportive symbols on houses or in stores 61% Neighborhood or town that is racially and ethnically diverse 66% A place that is close to LGBTQ nightlife 22% A place that has an LGBTQ Community Center or other LGBTQ-specific social service agencies 28% Local anti-discrimination laws that specifically include sexual orientation and/or gender identity as protected groups 65%

Methodology: In May of 2021, Realtor.com® worked with Community Marketing & Insights (CMI) to conduct a national quantitative research study among the LGBTQ community. The 10-minute online survey was conducted May 14-21, 2021. The panel used for the research was a random sample of CMI's proprietary research panel of 50,000 LGBTQ community members in the United States. The panel was developed over a 20-year period through continuing partnerships with more than 300 LGBTQ publications, websites, blogs, social media, apps, influencers, events, and organizations. A total of 1,538 LGBTQ community members living in the United States participated in the research. The report represents responses from 618 cisgender gay/bi+ men, 618 cisgender lesbian/bi+ women and an oversample of 302 transgender and non-binary participants. Participants were aged 18 to 74. Participation was from all 50 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. See participant profile for more information.

