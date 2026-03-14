Realtor.com® and the National Association of REALTORS® Join Forces for Disaster Housing Relief

As the REALTORS® Relief Foundation marks 25 years, the organizations deepen their commitment to helping families rebuild after disaster – and call on the community to help drive the next chapter of impact

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® and the National Association of REALTORS® today announced a joint effort to support and amplify the work of the REALTORS® Relief Foundation as it marks 25 years of providing housing assistance to families impacted by disasters nationwide.

Realtor.com® CEO Damian Eales and Chief Consumer & Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger present a $100,000 contribution to the REALTORS® Relief Foundation and its Immediate Past President Mike McGrew.

The announcement was made during SXSW in Austin, Texas, where leaders highlighted the essential role stable housing plays in protecting financial security and preserving generational wealth. As part of the event, Realtor.com®'s Chief Consumer & Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger presented a $100,000 contribution to RRF Immediate Past President Mike McGrew to support RRF's disaster relief efforts and pledged to help raise awareness and encourage additional donations throughout the foundation's anniversary year. With today's donation, and additional promised support throughout the year, Realtor.com® will become RRF's largest contributor in 2026 at the Vanguard Club level.

Founded in the wake of the September 11 attacks, RRF provides grants to help families cover mortgage payments, rent and temporary housing expenses in the aftermath of natural and other disasters. NAR underwrites 100% of administrative costs, ensuring every dollar donated goes directly to housing assistance for disaster victims. Since 2001, the foundation has distributed more than $52 million in aid and helped more than 30,000 families nationwide.

"For 25 years, the REALTORS® Relief Foundation has shown up for communities when they need it most, helping people keep a roof over their heads in the aftermath of disaster," said Neuberger. "Homeownership is one of the most powerful drivers of generational wealth, but disasters can threaten that stability overnight. We're proud to support RRF's work and to stand alongside REALTORS® across the country to help ensure that a temporary crisis doesn't become a permanent setback."

As part of the joint effort, Realtor.com® will work with RRF throughout its 25th anniversary year to elevate stories of impact, drive industry-wide awareness, and encourage additional support from real estate professionals, the industry and consumers. By joining RRF at this milestone moment, Realtor.com® aims to help extend the foundation's reach so that more families can access short-term housing assistance when they need it most.

"As RRF marks 25 years of impact, Realtor.com®'s support strengthens our ability to deliver hope and housing when families need it most and helps to propel RRF into a new era of service and resilience," said RRF President Greg J. Hrabcak.

Less than a year ago, flooding devastated communities in West Virginia. In the aftermath, RRF grants helped local families cover housing costs while they repaired and rebuilt – reinforcing the foundation's long-standing mission to provide a bridge between disaster and recovery.

"So many people take advantage of people in dark situations, and this was the opposite of that – this was light and life," said Sandi Blankenship, the mother of a West Virginia homeowner and RRF grant recipient. "You'll never find enough time for me to sing the praises of what this team of REALTORS® came in here and did."

In recognition of the RRF's 25th anniversary, the organizations are inviting the broader real estate community, professionals and consumers to join in supporting its mission. To contribute, visit fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/RDCRRF26 or text RDCRRF26 to 71777. Realtor.com® will provide a dollar-for-dollar match for all eligible donations through May 31, up to $100,000. This commitment is in addition to today's contribution, bringing the total potential funding for the initiative to $200,000.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

About the REALTORS® Relief Foundation

RRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that exists to provide financial housing assistance to the public after disasters. In its 25 years of existence, more than $52 million in aid has helped more than 30,000 families. RRF is supported generously by the REALTOR® organization family. Local and state REALTOR® associations partner with RRF as they mobilize REALTORS® in their locale to assist those in need. NAR covers all administrative costs allowing 100% of donations to be used for disaster relief.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

As America's largest trade association, the National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

Media Contacts:

Realtor.com®: Sara Wiskerchen, [email protected]

NAR: Spencer High, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com