Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Launch New Home for the Holidays $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search™, and Veterans United Home Loans announced today the New Home for the Holidays $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway . The sweepstakes is the fifth collaboration between realtor.com® and Veterans United to give back to Veterans and members of the U.S. military.

"At Veterans United we are dedicated to helping the men and women who have bravely served our country achieve the American dream of homeownership," said Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Home Loans. "We acknowledge the commitment and sacrifices our Veterans and service members have made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have. For us and our partners at realtor.com®, we are privileged to be in a position to give back to our military community."

"We are proud to partner with Veterans United for our fifth giveaway in a row with our New Home for the Holidays Giveaway," said Tricia Smith, senior vice president for realtor.com®. "Veterans and their families sacrifice so much for our country every day. Helping one Veteran afford their dream home is just one small way that we can honor their sacrifices."

The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military Veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, Dec. 20, 2019, at https://www.realtor.com/100k-veteran-home-sweepstakes .

The winner will receive $100,000 (may be subject to tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes. Full prize details, conditions and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://www.realtor.com/100k-veteran-home-sweepstakes/rules .

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers the most MLS-listed for-sale listings among national real estate portals, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Through its Opcity platform, realtor.com® uses data science and machine learning to connect consumers with a real estate professional based on their specific buying and selling needs. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is a trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $12.8 billion in loans in FY2019. Its mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. Earlier this year, Veterans United was named No. 23 of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United and its employees have donated more than $51 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011. Learn more at EnhanceLives.com . Veterans United is not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Equal Opportunity Lender. Mortgage Research Center, LLC. NMLS ID #1907

