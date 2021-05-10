Realtor.com® Celebrates the Individuality of Buyers with its New "Homes for Every Home Buyer" Campaign

Today's home buyers are in the middle of the most competitive buying season of all time. There are 50% fewer homes on the market year over year, and home prices, at a national median of $375,000, have surpassed all-time highs and are selling in 43 days. On top of all this, the transaction of buying a home has never been harder. Consumer research reveals first time home buyers are overwhelmed. They are worried about missing out on the perfect home and making mistakes.

"At realtor.com®, we believe buyers and sellers need a helping hand to get them through the process. They crave choices and partners who can help them get exactly what they need on their terms," said Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer for realtor.com®. "That's why we offer an open real estate marketplace that helps them understand their options, connects them with vetted partners, and brings them experiences for all stages in the home journey. At the end of the day, we help them feel confident every step of the way."

This campaign is launching at a time when realtor.com® has been seeing a surge in growth. Total brand awareness is at a record high, since we started measuring 8 years ago. Realtor.com® has broken several monthly traffic records over the last year and hit a new high in March of 108 million unique users, a 60% increase year-over-year. It's grown traffic faster than its closest competitor every month for the last 14 months (Comscore) and was up 44 percent year-over-year in the past quarter alone (internal metrics).

Developed by Huge, Inc., Homes for Every Homebuyer humorously highlights the very specific needs of three different sets of home buyers -- a family of cacti, a troll couple and a vampire -- and how they used realtor.com® features to help them find exactly what they are looking for. Although the characters are fictional, they have very relatable must-haves and their situations are reflective of first time home buyers -- couples (married or living together), families with children, and singles.

"What we want in a home is deeply personal, filled with the quirks and idiosyncrasies that make us who we are. This campaign embraces individuality and drives home a clear message -- it doesn't matter what you are looking for, realtor.com® can help," added Neuberger.

In the first spot, a family of cacti demonstrate how they used the draw on map feature and flood zone filter to find the perfect home in a hot dry climate, as their neighbors invite them to a pool party over and over again, despite the fact that they can't go in water. "Marco polo, anyone?" Second, a troll couple is having their new neighbor for dinner as they show how they found a larger home using the square footage filter and price alerts. In the last spot, a vampire shows how he used the draw on map feature to relocate from Transylvania to Penn...syl...vania (in dracula voice) and then turns into a bat. Each spot ends with realtor.com®'s new tagline "To each their home."

Fede Garcia, global executive creative director at Huge Brooklyn, "Each home search process is different, because as people, we are all different. For realtor.com®, it's about personalization and finding the one house that is perfect for every one of us. We are all very unique in our needs and we decided to illustrate that fact by showing the home search process of a set of very unique individuals, as well as their ultimate success in finding a place they love. And, as the tagline says, 'To each their home'."

There's no one size fits all when it comes to buying or selling a home. According to a recent survey of first time home buyers, 5% of first timers are looking for a 1-bedroom home, 28% a 2-bedroom, 50% a 3-bedroom, and 17% 4-bedrooms or more. When asked where they are planning to move, 40% revealed they are planning to stay within their current city; 27% are moving to a nearby city; 15% are moving to a city further away, but in the same state; and 17% are moving out of their state.

Homes for Every Home Buyer features both :30 and :15 sec spots and launched today across TV, cable and digital.

