Realtor.com® Expands Local Expert(SM) to Cities

The city version of Local ExpertSM is available in approximately 25,000 cities across the U.S.

"We're excited to expand our successful Local ExpertSM branding program to the city level for brokers, teams and agents, and the initial response has been very positive," said Deepak Thakral, realtor.com® senior vice president, product management. "It's just one more example of how realtor.com® is helping real estate professionals compete in a rapidly changing marketplace."

Since its initial launch in November 2018, Local ExpertSM has helped thousands of agents and teams build their brand awareness with customized, branded ads in targeted ZIP code searches on realtor.com® and in home shoppers' social media feeds.

According to the 2018 National Association of Realtors®' Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 40 percent of recent home buyers said the most important factors when choosing an agent were the agent's experience, reputation, or knowledge of the neighborhood. Local ExpertSM helps real estate professionals demonstrate their strengths in all of these areas.

Agents, teams and brokers can use Local ExpertSM to expand their visibility and awareness with buyers who are looking for homes in their markets of expertise and amplify their marketing tactics for their seller clients' properties at the same time.

"Realtor.com® wants to make buying and selling homes easier and more rewarding for consumers, agents and brokers alike," said Thakral. "Whether it's brand building tools like Local ExpertSM, the means to capture, communicate, and connect with leads through solutions like ConnectionsSM Plus, or our broker concierge service, realtor.com® is anticipating where the market is headed and leveraging those insights to help connect consumers with the real estate professionals who can help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about how real estate professionals are leveraging Local ExpertSM in their own businesses, visit https://industry.realtor.com/branding-and-local-expert .

