Realtor.com Expands RentSpree Listings Reach to Nearly 30 Million Consumers

Latest syndication partnership brings unprecedented visibility to rental listings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S., announced a new listing syndication partnership with Realtor.com, bringing the total number of websites showcasing RentSpree listings to nine and total reach to nearly 30 million consumers.

This exclusive partnership showcases RentSpree's homegrown rental listings, offering agents, property owners, and renters visibility and access to the second-most visited real estate listings website in the U.S. The rental properties are added exclusively via RentSpree's streamlined interface and singular lead-routing system, enabling agents and property owners to market and monitor their rental properties across multiple high-traffic platforms with ease, at no cost.

"Unlike for-sale listings, rentals still suffer from a lack of efficient tools, resulting in hours of wasted time," said RentSpree CEO Michael Lucarelli. "Streamlined marketing is the next evolution of empowering agents to truly work effectively with rentals. The faster an agent can close a rental, the better the return on investment—and renters get into their new homes as quickly as possible."

He added, "RentSpree's network of agents and landlords will be able to tap into this robust marketing network."

RentSpree's other syndication partners include companies such as Redfin, Rent., Zumper, and ApartmentGuide.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve three million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

