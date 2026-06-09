Realtor.com® Gives America's 87 Million Homeowners a Smarter Way to Manage Their Most Valuable Asset

"Homeownership has always come with big questions, but until now the answers have been scattered across different tools, sites and conversations," said Dave Herman, SVP of Product and AI Innovation at Realtor.com®. "Many people track other major financial assets like retirement accounts, stocks and high-yield savings accounts daily, yet do not track one of their largest financial assets, their homes. My Home brings it all together giving homeowners the financial clarity and local market knowledge to make truly informed decisions in one place."

One Dashboard, Whatever Your Next Move

The questions homeowners face are deeply personal and rarely one-size-fits-all: 'I've owned my home for five years, is now a good time to sell?' 'What could my home earn as a rental?' 'I'm thinking about renovating, where do I start?' My Home is built to meet homeowners wherever they are, providing real data to answer whatever question is on their mind.

Only on Realtor.com®: New Tools to Understand and Act on Your Home

Realtor.com® has been building out the My Home dashboard for years — homeowners already use it to track their RealEstimate℠ Home valuation, explore renovation ideas, and estimate potential earnings from short-term Airbnb rentals or long-term leases via Avail. Now two new features take the experience further, helping homeowners move from simply watching their data to acting on it with confidence:

Buyer Demand Signals: Most homeowners have no idea how much real interest their home could generate. For any claimed home, My Home now surfaces market views, saves, and inquiries on similarly priced nearby homes, giving homeowners a real sense of how their home might perform if listed today.

Most homeowners have no idea how much real interest their home could generate. For any claimed home, My Home now surfaces market views, saves, and inquiries on similarly priced nearby homes, giving homeowners a real sense of how their home might perform if listed today. Buying Power: Knowing a home's value is only half the equation. Buying Power connects existing equity to what a homeowner can realistically afford next. It factors in a variety of selling costs from repairs and renovations to transfer taxes to show what the next move actually looks like.

Local Intelligence for Local Decisions

Understanding what to do next and acting with confidence also means having a clear understanding of your local market. While national housing headlines often dominate the conversation, real estate is fundamentally local. My Home surfaces the specific, local intelligence homeowners need to make confident decisions about timing and pricing in their own market.

Within the dashboard, homeowners can track:

Median Listing Prices over time in their specific zip code.

Median Days on Market to understand how fast inventory is moving.

Median Price per Square Foot to benchmark their home's value against neighbors.

For those needing deeper analysis, the dashboard links directly to a comprehensive Market Overview for their specific zip code, providing a full breakdown of local inventory and economic trends.

Availability

The relaunched My Home is available today across Realtor.com® desktop, mobile web, iOS, and Android to all homeowners who claim their home on Realtor.com®. Claiming is free and takes minutes.

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com