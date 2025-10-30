Realtor.com® Introduces "FlyAround" A New 360° Satellite View to Help Home Shoppers See the Bigger Picture

This immersive, first of its kind, feature gives buyers a real sense of lot size, terrain, and neighborhood context—without ever leaving the listing page

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced the upcoming launch of FlyAround, a first of its kind immersive low-altitude satellite view. This innovative new feature, rolling out over the next few weeks, leverages 3D Maps from Google Maps Platform and transforms how consumers experience property listings, offering a dynamic, spatially rich perspective directly from listing pages.

With FlyAround, powered by TopHap Inc, home shoppers can move beyond the limitations of static photos and maps to see properties in full context—lot size, topography, and how a home fits into its surrounding neighborhood. This powerful new view will help users gain a deeper understanding of a property's true setting, empowering them to make more informed decisions earlier in their home search journey.

According to Realtor.com®'s 2025 Consumer Attitudes & Usage Study, half of buyers who purchased or tried to purchase a home in the past year said they would consider buying a home without seeing it in person, up from 44% in 2023. Among first-time homebuyers, that number rises to 52%. FlyAround is designed to meet these evolving consumer expectations by providing a new level of information and clarity in online home search.

"We are focused on giving home shoppers the right tools, confidence and expert edge to make confident home decisions," said Dave Herman, SVP of Product and AI innovation. "FlyAround brings listings to life in a way that helps home shoppers see not just the home, but its entire environment—turning what was once a 2D online experience into an interactive exploration."

"Bringing 3D Maps from Google Maps Platform into Realtor.com elevates the home search from a simple property review into a fully immersive, photorealistic experience. This allows homebuyers to get a more intuitive sense of place through deeper exploration of the neighborhood right from their screens—which is incredibly helpful when making one of life's biggest decisions." - Tina Weyand, Sr Director Product Management, Google Maps Platform.

FlyAround will be available for all MLS-sourced listings on Realtor.com® with geo-coordinates, as well as on off-market and recently sold property pages in the next few weeks. Built directly into the Listing Detail Page, the feature delivers an intuitive, one-click experience.

FlyAround builds on Realtor.com®'s recent innovations aimed at making the home search smarter and more intuitive. Earlier this month, Realtor.com® introduced its AI-powered natural language search feature, allowing users to type or speak search phrases like "3-bed homes under $800K with a modern kitchen." Together, these tools demonstrate Realtor.com®'s commitment to creating a richer, more personalized homebuying experience.

