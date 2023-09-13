Realtor.com® Launches Listing Toolkit for Agents to Win and Sell More Listings

News provided by

Realtor.com

13 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

The first-of-its-kind solution empowers real estate professionals with tools to impress sellers, drive demand from buyers and get listings sold

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining a healthy pipeline of seller clients and listings is critical for many real estate professionals and their business growth, and especially as high mortgage rates keep many would-be sellers sitting on the sidelines. To help agents and brokers grow their sell-side business, Realtor.com® has launched a first-of-its-kind Listing Toolkit. The Listing Toolkit is packed with features to help agents stand out to seller prospects and turn them into clients, promote listings to find buyers, and close more deals.

The new subscription-based Listing Toolkit gives agents access to the following tools:

  • Featured branding to connect with more sellers: Get in front of motivated sellers who are actively seeking agents by amplifying your agent profile and getting higher placement in search results on Realtor.com®'s pay-at-close seller leads platform.
  • Enhanced listing presentations: Master your listing presentations with local market data and buyer intel from Realtor.com® plugged directly into pre-listing tools from Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf.
  • Promoted listings in Realtor.com® search results: Showcase your listings to buyers on the first page of Realtor.com®'s search results for relevant market searches.
  • Find the right buyer for your listing: Lift close rates by uncovering local buyers searching Realtor.com® with matching budgets and home preferences, and communicate directly with their buyer's agent about your listing.

"To succeed in the current market, brokers and agents need a strong partner like Realtor.com®, who can help them attract and communicate with the millions of soon-to-be sellers who visit our site each month. Compared to the competition, a higher portion of our audience is ready to find an agent to help them buy and sell," said Blake Elmquist, Realtor.com® Vice President, Seller Category. "Leveraging the insights and tools in our new Listing Toolkit can help agents get in front of and wow seller prospects, beat out the competition for listings and seamlessly close deals and sell homes faster. The comprehensive toolkit is just one of the many ways Realtor.com® is aggressively innovating to drive results for listing agents and helping to grow their business."

Despite shifting market conditions, a recent Realtor.com® and HarrisX consumer survey found sellers still have sky-high expectations around their home sale, with one-third or more of respondents expecting to get their asking price or more, or to have an offer on their home within a week. The Listing Toolkit gives listing agents a robust set of tools to help them unlock the full potential of their sell-side business by helping them connect with more home sellers, manage client expectations with pre-market and on-market intelligence, create customizable client reports, and get in front of buyers quickly for a fast home sale.

Listing Toolkit customers also receive the enhanced listing intelligence features from the no-cost version Realtor.com® launched earlier this year, available through the Listing Manager of their Realtor.com® Pro Dashboard. Those features include insights into the behaviors of potential homebuyers and their engagement with online listings, so agents can understand:

  • Where potential buyers for their clients' listings are coming from
  • How their online listing content attracts and engages potential buyers compared to other listings on Realtor.com®
  • How to refine their marketing strategy to better target likely buyers for their clients' homes

Listing Toolkit is currently available for purchase across the country. Agents can sign up at realtor.com/listingtoolkit.

About Realtor.com®
Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com® .

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Realtor.com

Also from this source

Need to Move? We're Approaching the Best Time to Buy in 2023

Get Your Airbnb Host Estimate on Realtor.com®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.