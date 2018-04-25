Realtor.com® Launches "The Home of Home Search" Campaign

With more MLS-listed, for-sale homes nationwide than any other search site and easy to use search filters – such as square footage, number of bedrooms, schools and nearby lifestyle amenities – buyers can use realtor.com® to help them find their dream home. As part of the brand's digital video-first approach, realtor.com® has signed on as one of the exclusive sponsors for Season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale. The first three spots, Privacy, Square Footage and 2-Car Garage, will debut today in show's premiere and will be joined by Takeout, Dog, Guest Room and Summer as the campaign rolls out to traditional media partners including ABC, NBC, CBS, HGTV, Bravo and will appear during American Idol, Rise, 60 Minutes, Survivor and the NBA Playoffs.

"At realtor.com®, we make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable – especially home search," said Ryan O'Hara, chief executive officer for realtor.com®. "Our new campaign focuses on the core of what we do. In nearly every market, buyers are facing low inventory, higher prices and rising interest rates, and it's never been more important to have the right home search site. With more MLS-listed for-sale home listings that update in real-time throughout the day, it's imperative that home shoppers know not all real estate search sites are the same. The realtor.com® site and app can give them an advantage in today's competitive market."

Each spot tells the story of the highly personal "wants" that trigger a home search in a warm, humorous tone that has become the hallmark of the realtor.com® brand. Flipping home search on its head, the spots show the results of the search – a nearby grocery store for teenage boys who are constantly hungry, a chef's kitchen for when you learn to cook, a backyard where your dog can act like a dog — then transitions to the specific realtor.com® feature that helped them search, demonstrating how much the buyer needs realtor.com.®

Created by Pereira O'Dell New York in collaboration with Andrew Strickman, realtor.com®'s head of brand and chief creative, realtor.com®'s "The Home of Home SearchSM" campaign includes 12 TV spots, as well as unique digital, audio, and out-of-home content. Realtor.com's® new digital media agency of record, Crossmedia, has been working for months to design the brand's most expansive digital plan ever – which includes an exclusive sponsorship with the aforementioned Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning Hulu Original Series, The Handmaid's Tale -- alongside a targeted video-first strategy. These elements will help to drive scale and frequency as the brand introduces "The Home of Home Search" campaign to consumers.

"Our Home of Home Search campaign is the next step in the evolution of the realtor.com® brand," said Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer for realtor.com®. "After five years of campaigns that have been extremely effective in bringing our brand awareness to all time highs, we've refined our strategy to focus on educating people on why realtor.com® exists – helping people find the home of their dreams. There is no better site than realtor.com® for serious home buyers and we are constantly evolving our experience to make it easier to find whatever it is you want in a home."

"Real time" refers to for-sale listings updating on realtor.com® occurring at least every 15 minutes on average in most areas.

